Building Industry Association of Southern California CEO Jeff Montejano Named to SoCal Policy Forum Group of Experts

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) is pleased to announce that BIASC CEO Jeff Montejano has been named to the inaugural group of policy experts in conjunction with the SoCal Policy Forum.

In an effort to elevate policy discourse in the Southern California region, the Southern California News Group created this new organization in partnership with the Center for Social Innovation at UC Riverside.

The SoCal Policy Forum serves as a platform to regularly convene policy experts on timely issues that can better engage and inform the larger public. Experts selected to participate in the forum comprise a select group of business leaders, elected officials, academics, philanthropists and issue advocates.

"I'm honored to be included in such a distinguished group of policy experts and would like to commend the Southern California News Group and UC Riverside for undertaking such an important endeavor," said Montejano. "With California's housing crisis reaching unprecedented levels, I look forward to the opportunity to address the critical steps that must be taken to create more housing not only in Southern California but throughout the state."

As BIASC CEO, Montejano oversees one of the largest building industry associations in the United States, representing over 1,300 members including home builders, developers, contractors, suppliers and skilled labor with over 1 million employees and $10 billion in annual revenues.

About BIASC

Headquartered in Irvine, California, the Building Industry Association of Southern California BIASC) is a leading advocate for thousands of building industry leaders who are committed to a better future for California by building communities, creating jobs and ensuring housing opportunities for everyone. The association recently launched its New Homes Showcase, an important initiative designed to serve as a leading authoritative resource in the building industry by engaging consumers directly with builder communities without the intermediation of third-party websites. Learn more at BIASC.org.

