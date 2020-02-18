Building Industry Association of Southern California Launches California Investor Report

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) has announced the official launch of the California Investor Report.

Offered as a monthly, subscription-based service, the California Investor Report is an invaluable source of information for real estate professionals and investors worldwide who are interested in the latest news and data impacting California's dynamic residential real estate market.

The California Investor Report eliminates the time and headache of having to scour the internet for the most recent residential real estate news and statistics by providing subscribers with access to the information they need all in one convenient location.

Content included in the California Investor Report includes the latest:

Housing news and politics

Home sales and price reports

Mortgage rates

Construction permit data

New home developments

Historical residential real estate data

Housing podcasts

"The California Investor Report provides investors and real estate professionals worldwide with the ability to keep their finger on the pulse of California's constantly evolving residential real estate market," said BIASC CEO Jeff Montejano. "By subscribing to the California Investor Report, the most up-to-date residential real estate news and data will be just a click away."

The California Investor Report is now available for a low rate of $9 per month or $99 annually and can be accessed online at https://biasc.org/investor-report/ .

For more information on the Building Industry Association of Southern California, visit www.biasc.org .

About BIASC

The Building Industry Association of Southern California is the voice of the region's building industry, with four chapters offering localized services to building professionals from Ventura to the southern tip of Orange County. Throughout its 90-year history, the association has served its builder and associate members by anticipating, protecting and promoting their common interests through its many programs, services, councils and committees. www.biasc.org

