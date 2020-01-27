Building Industry Association of Southern California to Partner with Building Industry Association of San Diego to Co-Host First-Ever Joint Building Industry Show

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a newly formed joint partnership, the Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) and the Building Industry Association of San Diego (BIASD) have announced that they will be joining together for the first time to co-host the 2020 Building Industry Show.

As one of the most widely-attended homebuilding industry trade shows on the West Coast, the 2020 Building Industry Show will be held October 6 – 9 at the renowned Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula, California.

"We're extremely excited to be partnering with BIASD in co-hosting the 2020 Building Industry Show," said BIASC CEO Jeff Montejano. "By combining the resources of two of the largest homebuilder associations in the nation, this year's Building Industry Show promises to be a can't miss event."

After undergoing an extensive overhaul to its traditional format, the annual Building Industry Show has witnessed remarkable growth with attendance more than doubling over the last two years.

The Building Industry Show has also hosted an unprecedented lineup of distinguished speakers, including former Vice President of the United States Dick Cheney and current United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson.

"We're thrilled to be joining BIASC in co-hosting the 2020 Building Industry Show," commented BIASD President & CEO Borre Winckel. "With emerging technologies and an ever-changing regulatory climate, California's homebuilding industry is evolving at an extraordinary pace. This year's show will provide attendees with the opportunity to hear from and interact with some of the foremost experts, leaders, and decision-makers from both government and private industry."

Additional information regarding the 2020 Building Industry Show will be announced in the coming months.

About BIASC

The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) is the voice of the region's building industry, with four chapters offering localized services to building professionals from Ventura to the southern tip of Orange County. Throughout its 90-year history, the association has served its builder and associate members by anticipating, protecting, and promoting their common interests through its many programs, services, councils, and committees. www.biasc.org

About BIASD

The Building Industry Association (BIA) of San Diego exists to represent the many companies that plan, design, and build the many places where San Diegans live, work, and play. Members of the BIA generate thousands of jobs in the greater San Diego region and together are one of the most important driving forces in our local economy. With nearly 800 company members and all of their thousands of employees, the BIA is a major voice supporting the efforts to build all types of residential and commercial projects. www.biasandiego.org

About BIASC New Homes Showcase

New Homes Showcase is the first non-profit sponsored online sales directory in the United States to connect homebuyers to builders. This new marketing model replaces the typical sales middlemen with a reputable non-profit organization empowering better purchase decisions for home buyers while increasing online traffic for builders resulting in increased sales. For more information on the BIASC New Homes Showcase and the Building Industry Association of Southern California, visit https://showcase.biasc.org

