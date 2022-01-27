Building Information Modeling Software Market to record USD 8.38 Bn growth | 33% of growth to originate from APAC | Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

Key Building Information Modeling Software Market Report Highlights:

Market growth 2020-2025: USD 8.38 billion Growth momentum & CAGR: Decelerate at a CAGR of 24% YoY growth (%) in 2021: 28.71% Performing market contribution: APAC at 33% Key consumer countries: the US, Japan , the UK, China , and France

The building information modeling software market covers the following areas:

Building Information Modeling Software Market Sizing

Building Information Modeling Software Market Forecast

Building Information Modeling Software Market Analysis

Building Information Modeling Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio analyzes the market by product (software and services) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

By product, the software segment generated maximum revenue in the market and will remain the largest segment during the forecast period. The segment is driven by increasing public and private construction projects undertaken through BIM. Also, the need for lean construction and high-quality buildings will foster the growth of the segment.

By geography, APAC is expected to emerge as the largest market for building information modeling. The region currently holds 33% of the global market share. Factors such as economic development and increasing investments in the construction of commercial and industrial buildings will drive the growth of the building information modeling market in APAC.

Companies Mentioned

4M SA Advanced Technical Software Systems

SA Advanced Technical Software Systems Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Cadsoft Corp.

Dassault Systemes SE

Hexagon AB

Nemetschek SE

Oracle Corp.

Siemens AG

Trimble Inc.

The building information modeling software market is fragmented due to the presence of several domestic and international players. The growing competition is driving vendors to adopt organic and inorganic growth strategies such as new product launches or forming strategic alliances with other players.

For instance:

In November 2019 , Autodesk Inc. and Virgin Hyperloop One announced an alliance to explore new opportunities in extending the value of BIM (BIM) for transportation route optimization and improved digital engineering and construction workflows.

, Autodesk Inc. and Virgin Hyperloop One announced an alliance to explore new opportunities in extending the value of for transportation route optimization and improved digital engineering and construction workflows. In March 2020 , Bentley Systems Inc. announced the acquisition of Group BC, a leading UK-based SaaS software innovator. In October 2019 , the company announced the release of iTwin Services, the new cloud service for infrastructure engineering digital twins.

, Bentley Systems Inc. announced the acquisition of Group BC, a leading UK-based SaaS software innovator. In , the company announced the release of iTwin Services, the new cloud service for infrastructure engineering digital twins. In January 2020 , Hexagon AB announced the acquisition of Blast Movement Technology (BMT), a leader in blast movement monitoring and analysis.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the building information modeling software market.

Increasing requirements for large-scale project management:

Organizations are increasingly adopting BIM to overcome various operational challenges, reduce time, and enhance productivity. For instance, BIM reduces reworks and the dependence on paperwork and documentation. BIM also decreases response time and increases productivity, which ensures efficient process management. Such benefits are encouraging many medium and small architectural, engineering, and construction firms to adopt 3D modeling to streamline workflow and increase their profitability. All these factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global building information modeling software market during the forecast period.

Building Information Modeling Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 24% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 8.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 28.71 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, Japan, UK, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 4M SA Advanced Technical Software Systems, Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Cadsoft Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, Hexagon AB, Nemetschek SE, Oracle Corp., Siemens AG, and Trimble Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

