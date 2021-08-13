Building Innovation 2021 Keynotes to Highlight Resilience, Technology and Diversity

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute of Building Sciences has finalized its keynotes lineup for Building Innovation 2021: Virtual Edition. The meeting takes place September 27-29, 2021.

Keynote speakers will include Renee Cheng, Dean, University of Washington College of Built Environments; Edward Mazria, FAIA, Founder & CEO, Architecture 2030; Daniel Kaniewski, Managing Director, Public Sector, Marsh McLennan Advantage; Jamie Gentoso, P.E., MBA, Global Head of Solutions & Products Business Unit, Holcim; and Thomas W. Smith, Executive Director, American Society of Civil Engineers.

BI2021 is the NIBS annual meeting and place where everyone who impacts the built environment comes together to find solutions. This year, BI2021 will be even bigger, with more than 30 sessions covering a spectrum of developments along three tracks: workplace, technology, and resilience.

"Building Innovation puts the nation's top experts from across the built environment before an audience looking for solutions," said Lakisha A. Woods, CAE, President and CEO of NIBS. "This is more than a meeting. BI2021 ensures that Americans live, work, learn and play in buildings and communities that will support, sustain and promote healthy living."

Highlights from the BI2021 schedule include:

Resiliency Challenges for Our Facilities and Critical Infrastructure – Robert Knoedler , Immediate-Past President, Energy Management Association

, Immediate-Past President, Energy Management Association The Story of BIM and the New World of Digital Construction – Andrew Butterfield and Anne-Marie Pizzitelli , BSI Group Inc.

and , BSI Group Inc. Building Codes Save: FEMA's Nationwide Building Code Losses Avoided Study Panel – Jonathan Westcott , Civil Engineeer, FEMA and panel

, Civil Engineeer, FEMA and panel Resilience, Functional Recovery, Sustainability – What Are They & What Do They Mean to the Structural Engineering Profession? – Don Scott , Senior Principal, PCS Structural Solutions

, Senior Principal, PCS Structural Solutions Cybercrime Vulnerability in Buildings and Critical Infrastructure – Dana Smith , DKS Information Consulting, LLC/Chinook Systems Inc./Building Cyber Security/Office of the Principal Cyber Advisor to SECDEF and panel

, DKS Information Consulting, LLC/Chinook Systems Inc./Building Cyber Security/Office of the Principal Cyber Advisor to SECDEF and panel Delivering Value: How a Collaborative and Strategic Approach to Off-Site Construction Supports Better Building – Laurie Robert , Modular Building Professional, and panel

, Modular Building Professional, and panel ESG & DEI: Best Practices for Building Industry Applications – Vicki Worden , President & CEO, Green Building Initiative

, President & CEO, Green Building Initiative The Drive for the Rural Youth Technopreneurs Development Model Through Innovative Sanitation System Implemented at Qweqwe Village in the Eastern Cape Province – Tshiphiri Tshivhasa, Department of Human Settlements

Advantages of Using 3D Printed Forms for a Precast Concrete Project – Mo Wright , Marketing Director, Gate Precast Co., and panel

, Marketing Director, Gate Precast Co., and panel Systems Change to Create and Transform Healthy Buildings – Elena Bondareva , CEO, Vivit Group

Conference registration includes access to all keynotes and educational programming. Registration is free for members of the National Institute of Building Sciences. View more information about Building Innovation 2021.

National Institute of Building Sciences brings together labor and consumer interests, government representatives, regulatory agencies, and members of the building industry to identify and resolve problems and potential issues around the construction of housing and commercial buildings. NIBS is a nonprofit, non-governmental organization. It was established by Congress in 1974. For more information, visit nibs.org or follow @bldgsciences on Twitter and Facebook.

