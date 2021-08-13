Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market 2021-2025| Insights on Emerging Trends, Opportunities, and New Product Launches | Technavio
Aug 13, 2021, 23:20 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market Report" has been added to Technavio's offering.
The building integrated photovoltaics market value is anticipated to grow by USD 10.11 billion, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 20% during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the rising demand to reduce energy costs and the growing requirement for energy certifications. However, the intermittent nature of solar power will hinder market growth.
The increasing solar energy consumption and installation will provide multiple opportunities for the market players. On the other hand, the low conversion efficiency will challenge growth.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Canadian Solar Inc., First Solar Inc., Heliatek GmbH, KYOCERA Corp., Meyer Burger Technology AG, Sharp Corp., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., United Solar Ovonic Inc., Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd., and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd., etc.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By end-user, the market is classified into commercial, residential, and industrial. The demand for building integrated photovoltaics from the commercial end-user segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- By geography, the market is analyzed across Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America. Europe will have the largest share of the market.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Panel type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Panel type
- Crystalline panel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Thin-film panel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Panel type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Canadian Solar Inc.
- First Solar Inc.
- Heliatek GmbH
- KYOCERA Corp.
- Meyer Burger Technology AG
- Sharp Corp.
- Trina Solar Co. Ltd.
- United Solar Ovonic Inc.
- Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd.
- Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
