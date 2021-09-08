Building Intelligence Inc. Positioned To Transform The Building Security Industry After Acquiring Veristream LLC

"Veristream is an extraordinary company, with an amazing product, team, and an incredibly passionate community," said Jeffrey Friedman, CEO, Building Intelligence. "Clearly their clients understood quality and how important data security and usability is to visitor management. Enabling Veristream clients the ability to use SV3® connectors, custom workflows, and a variety of integrations will provide tremendous value to Veristream's existing clients. Together we can transform the way people secure their facilities and manage visitors of all types – delivering a powerful and secure SaaS-based solution with insights across all types of facilities and verticals."

From both foreign and domestic conflicts, plus a global pandemic, recent events have shown us threats come in all forms and happen at any time. "Securing your facility is the foundation of protecting people and property every day, and that's why we've never been more committed to delivering operational integrity and safety through a digital transformation that will mitigate risk, generate operational efficiency and significant returns on investments," said Chris Lipowicz, COO, Building Intelligence. Over 1,000+ locations worldwide including offices, commercial buildings, stadiums, and event centers, already use Building Intelligence and Veristream platforms to improve security and operations.

This acquisition allows for all Building Intelligence and Veristream partners and clients, and all future partners and clients, to unlock even greater value from the combined capabilities of both company's platforms. From solutions that support "return to office" with health surveys and desk reservations to "trusted access", the combined solutions will provide tremendous benefits across many verticals of facility management. Visit this webpage to learn more about both companies and available products.

About Building Intelligence, Inc.

Building Intelligence is a privately-owned software company based in New York, NY providing innovative technology solutions for security practitioners and building owners to manage visitors, vehicles, vendors, and freight. The firm's cloud-based solutions are uniquely positioned to provide the roles for managing visitors and vendors as they enter on foot through the front door or in a vehicle at the loading dock or parking area. With services for convention centers, stadiums, commercial, and event centers, Building Intelligence is transforming logistics, security, and operations for the event industry, the commercial real estate industry, and healthcare.

SOURCE Building Intelligence