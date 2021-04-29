Building Intelligence Into Application Management Support - Cognitus Releases New SAP Qualified Solution for Intelligent AMS

DALLAS, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When looking for outsourced AMS, every company wants a reduction in cost of ownership and risk, plus an increase in the business's agility. However, the established new normal accelerates their need to transform, and while the number of AMS outsourcing companies increases, so does the requirements and doubts of customers in the process of digitalization. In the latter, several pitfalls can delay such process or end partnerships, ranging from communication issues and poor roadmaps to slow transitions, from sales pitch to delivery and, in the end, not getting what the customer paid for.

Cognitus releases brand new SAP Qualified Solution for Intelligent AMS

To reverse these complex situations for both sides of the desk, Cognitus released an intelligent Application Management Service . Since AMS is the SAP ecosystem's backbone, Hummingbird's risk reduction and measurable benefits are based around building intelligence to strengthen the six pillars of iAMS: Help Desk Support, Functional & Technical Support, System Administration, Monitoring, Application Hosting, and Business Optimization & Innovation.

A macro analysis of the European Union and North America shows that SAP implementations have already happened. Thus, most SAP projects are AMS projects. Being an SAP-qualified private cloud AMS partner, Cognitus provides a seamless transition from the implementation phase to AMS with a considerable reduction in handover time. Also, Hummingbird features integrated automated change, transport and governance management, 24/7 service desk, process monitoring and improvement, immediate incident resolution, SLA management and application operations.

"With everchanging user expectations, technological complexity, and costs concerns, organizations must leverage maximal business value from their SAP systems to stay ahead of the curve. Cognitus takes pride in providing topnotch iAMS like Hummingbird, to keep our customers' systems running smoothly and allowing them to focus on the core business of their company."

Nitin Khanna, Partner and GTM Lead, Cognitus Consulting

About Cognitus

Named in 2020's INC list of fastest growing companies in North America, Cognitus Consulting is an SAP Gold Partner that implements, deploys, sells, and supports SAP solutions, in addition to building apps in the SAP ecosystem. A world leader in the S/4HANA Movement, its Gallop portfolio focuses on S/4HANA assessments, factory delivered migrations from legacy systems, and guided outcomes for specific business process improvements.

