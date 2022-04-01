Building Life Spaces for People with Diverse Abilities - nxplace Properties® Announces Launch

BALTIMORE, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Autism Awareness month, nxplace Properties (https://www.nxplaceproperties.com/) announced its launch today. As a full-service builder that designs, constructs, and delivers adaptive custom residences and adult day-service locations, nxplace Properties finds solutions for challenges to independent living. In collaboration with the individual, their family, service providers, and the local community, nxplace Properties builds quality, customized solutions that address the wants and needs of autistic adults and adults with related disabilities. Whether a large residential campus, multi-unit apartment, design-to-build home, or an adult day services facility, nxplace Properties is uniquely positioned to design solutions that allow residents to flourish.

nxplace Properties is proud to officially launch during World Autism Month, beginning with the United Nations-sanctioned World Autism Awareness Day on April 2. This year marks the 15th annual World Autism Awareness Day.

"As a contractor that works with autistic adults and their families, nxplace Properties has attributes rarely found in other contractors," said Maria Suzette Fuster, Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "Our designs foster lifelong learning by incorporating space for programs that help residents become more integrated into their communities. Our goal is to create an environment where residents feel happy and safe and are provided with opportunities to live a full life."

nxplace Properties: Solving a Critical Problem

The CDC reports that approximately 1 in 44 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Yet, despite being the fastest-growing developmental disability, the unique needs of adults with autism remain largely unmet in community construction plans. As a result, over the next decade, an estimated 707,000 -1,116,000 teens will enter adulthood with few practical residential options.

"Many families are unequipped to successfully house an autistic adult, particularly as parents age or pass away. What happens when we can no longer care for our loved ones at home? Our focus at nxplace Properties is to provide an answer." said Fuster.

"Our mission is to create and provide integrative, safe, and fulfilling communities and living spaces for your family members with diverse abilities," said Douglas Beims, Co-Founder and Managing Partner.

nxplace Properties is currently focused on serving autistic adults in need of moderate to intense support. However, plans to scale and serve the entire spectrum of autistic, neurodivergent, and disabled populations are underway.

"We're honored to bring innovative living solutions to adults with autism and diverse abilities. It's time for change!" said William G. Miller, Business Development and Partner.

About nxplace Properties®

Founded in 2019, nxplace Properties designs, builds, and provides uniquely tailored and adaptive custom residential spaces and adult day services facilities. As a full-service contractor, our team creates easier, safer, welcoming environments resulting in more fulfilled lives. Learn more at: www.nxplaceproperties.com.

