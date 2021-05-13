Building Maintenance Services: Sourcing and Procurement Report| Evolving Opportunities and New Market Possibilities| SpendEdge

For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights- Request Free Sample Report

Major Five Building Maintenance Services Companies:

Sodexo SA

Compass Group Plc

ISS AS

ABM Industries Inc.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc

Building Maintenance Services Market: Scope

SpendEdge presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The Building Maintenance Services Market Report covers the following areas:

Building Maintenance Services Market Size

Building Maintenance Services Market Trends

Building Maintenance Services Market Analysis

Building Maintenance Services Market Geographic Landscape Outlook

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Key leading countries

Building Maintenance Services Market: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist Building Maintenance Services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Building Maintenance Services market size

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in supplier behavior

The growth of the Building Maintenance Services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Building Maintenance Services market vendors

Related Reports on Facility Management Include:

Commercial Laundry Machinery Sourcing and Procurement Market Intelligence Report : The supply market for commercial laundry machinery will witness an increase in the spend momentum in the coming years, owing to the rapid growth of hospitality and healthcare industries coupled with the rise in urbanization and dual income households.

The supply market for commercial laundry machinery will witness an increase in the spend momentum in the coming years, owing to the rapid growth of hospitality and healthcare industries coupled with the rise in urbanization and dual income households. Global Intelligent Evacuation System Sourcing and Procurement Report : This intelligent evacuation system procurement report predicts an accelerated spend growth momentum for this category due to improving regulatory frameworks for building safety across countries.

This intelligent evacuation system procurement report predicts an accelerated spend growth momentum for this category due to improving regulatory frameworks for building safety across countries. Kitchen Equipment Sourcing and Procurement Report: Insights into category spend analysis on a regional and global level offered in this kitchen equipment procurement intelligence report will aid buyers to devise their pricing strategies that are suited to the different market dynamics. Additional information includes highlights of the top kitchen equipment suppliers, supplier cost structure, and category management objectives.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

