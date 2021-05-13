Building Maintenance Services: Sourcing and Procurement Report| Evolving Opportunities and New Market Possibilities| SpendEdge
May 13, 2021, 13:55 ET
NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Building Maintenance Services market will grow by USD 171 Billion as we reach 2024. This is due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. However, a healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.11%.
Read the 120-page research report with TOC and LOE on "Global Building Maintenance Services Market – Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."
Our Building Maintenance Services Market procurement intelligence report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights into the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.
Major Five Building Maintenance Services Companies:
- Sodexo SA
- Compass Group Plc
- ISS AS
- ABM Industries Inc.
- Cushman & Wakefield Plc
Building Maintenance Services Market: Scope
SpendEdge presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The Building Maintenance Services Market Report covers the following areas:
- Building Maintenance Services Market Size
- Building Maintenance Services Market Trends
- Building Maintenance Services Market Analysis
Building Maintenance Services Market Geographic Landscape Outlook
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
- Key leading countries
SpendEdge suggests various forecast scenarios considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Building Maintenance Services Market: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist Building Maintenance Services market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the Building Maintenance Services market size
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in supplier behavior
- The growth of the Building Maintenance Services market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Building Maintenance Services market vendors
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Insights
Category Pricing Insights
Cost-saving Opportunities
Best Practices
Category Ecosystem
Category Management Strategy
Category Management Enablers
Suppliers Selection
Suppliers under Coverage
US Market Insights
Category scope
Appendix
