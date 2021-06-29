Building on Ambitious EV Strategy, General Motors Calls for 'Equitable Climate Action' and Launches New Fund Aimed at Advancing Climate Equity

ASPEN, Colo., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

New $25 million climate-equity-focused philanthropic fund to complement GM's $35 billion investment in EV and AV programs globally through 2025

GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra reinforces the need for equity considerations as the industry accelerates toward an all-electric future

GM reinforces its focus on bringing its current workforce along while helping to build a diverse pipeline of talent as it advances its zero-emissions vision

Today, GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra expanded on GM's previous climate commitments, declaring the company would prioritize equitable climate action to help ensure its all-electric future is inclusive for its current and future workforce; customers; and communities that may be more likely to disproportionately experience the effects of climate change.

The company also announced the creation of a new $25 million Climate Equity Fund, dedicated to helping close equity gaps in the transition to electric vehicles and other sustainable technology. The philanthropic fund complements the company's $35 billion global investment in EV and AV programs, research, technology, manufacturing and charging infrastructure.

"Climate change does not impact every community equally. As we move to an all-electric, zero-emissions future, it is on us to lead positive change and implement inclusive solutions that bring everyone along, especially our employees and communities," Barra said during the Aspen Ideas Festival.

Barra also shared more about the company's broader focus on equitable climate action, which is rooted in four key areas:

The Future of Work: The company reinforced the prioritization of its current salaried and represented workforce, including reiterating its long history of supporting unions to promote safety, quality, training and jobs for American workers. GM also publicly reiterated its support for the UAW's efforts to organize employees at the Ohio and Tennessee Ultium Cells LLC battery cell manufacturing plants.

The company reinforced the prioritization of its current salaried and represented workforce, including reiterating its long history of supporting unions to promote safety, quality, training and jobs for American workers. GM also publicly reiterated its support for the UAW's efforts to organize employees at the and Tennessee Ultium Cells LLC battery cell manufacturing plants. EV Access: The company will offer a wide selection of EVs across a range of price points, from the Bolt EV to the Cruise Origin shared autonomous vehicle. GM also recently announced programs leveraging its HYDROTEC fuel cells for rail and aircraft applications, which could help pave the way for communities to experience the benefits of zero-emissions mobility beyond the motor vehicle.

The company will offer a wide selection of EVs across a range of price points, from the Bolt EV to the Cruise Origin shared autonomous vehicle. GM also recently announced programs leveraging its HYDROTEC fuel cells for rail and aircraft applications, which could help pave the way for communities to experience the benefits of zero-emissions mobility beyond the motor vehicle. Infrastructure Equity: GM is committed to ubiquitous charging solutions that can help meet customers where they are. The company also understands the need to help address charging deserts and other scenarios that can hinder EV ownership.

GM is committed to ubiquitous charging solutions that can help meet customers where they are. The company also understands the need to help address charging deserts and other scenarios that can hinder EV ownership. Climate Equity: GM will help fund organizations that are closing the climate equity gap at the community level and across four key areas: the future of work, EV access, EV infrastructure equity and climate equity.

As the company works to address the key priorities under its equitable climate action framework, it will be guided by five principles:

Make mobility safer, more accessible and more environmentally friendly for all. Incorporate and normalize equity considerations across our business operations and program implementation efforts, including workforce strategy, sustainability efforts, and products and services. Work with community-based stakeholders to identify their unique needs, assets and priorities as well as collaboratively assist impacted communities. Advocate for inclusive and equitable climate change, renewable energy and transportation-related policies at the federal, state and local levels to help ensure a sustainable mobility future for all. Help fund the organizations that are providing equitable access to a more sustainable future.

Climate Equity Fund

Beginning today, the company is accepting proposals for funding from its new Climate Equity Fund. Potential grantees are encouraged to submit proposals aligned to GM's four climate equity social outcomes: future of work, EV access, EV infrastructure equity and climate equity. The company will prioritize grassroots organizations working at the community level.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

SOURCE General Motors Co.

Related Links

http://www.gm.com

