Building Personal Connection and Conversion With an Unlikely Medium…SMS

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forget lame 0.1% open rates. VuPulse, the digital advertising industry's only Post-Click Marketing Platform, is harnessing the power of SMS to forge deep personal connections with consumers, drive direct response and immediately convert awareness into viewership.

With 75%* of consumers open to receiving SMS messages from brands, SMS response rates at 209%** higher than phone, email and Facebook, and SMS open rates at an unheard-of 98%***, VuPulse developed VuSMS – an innovative solution to engage TV and video viewers and drive them to interact from mobile.

"While quickly getting consumers to what they desire is critical, with SMS we take it to the next level," said Kevin Hill, Founder/CEO, VuPulse. "Driving conversions and deep consumer engagement, and actually driving consumers to take multiple actions, gets us that much closer to the Holy Grail of personalized marketing."

Initially designed for TV networks and movie studios, the solution has implications for other verticals, and currently includes the ability to:

Schedule SMS messages to alert viewers:

their desired show is starting



to set their DVR to capture a show



to remind them to download an app

Collect viewer email addresses and phone numbers

Easily integrate with website and social pages

VuSMS also cultivates brand loyalty, engaging fans for ongoing content series, events & promotions – all in a native and brand-safe environment. The solution also offers seamless integration across website and social platforms, enabling rich audience cultivation and robust data collection.

VuSMS is currently being beta tested with several of existing VuPulse customers.

* according to The Daily Egg

** according to Mobile Xco

*** according to LeadsBridge

About VuPulse

VuPulse, led by Co-Founder Kevin Hill, Jason Wolfson (SVP Marketing), Brenda Cruz (VP Customer Success) and David Hartmann (CTO), makes digital marketing and advertising more effective for marketers, more profitable for brands, and better experiences for consumers. VuPulse is an enterprise grade, Post-Click Marketing Platform with technology that delivers personalized digital customer experiences, driven by a combination of data, optimization, and live customer journeys. Many of the world's largest brands and agencies use VuPulse to better connect and communicate with their digital audiences. For more information visit www.vupulse.com or follow VuPulse here www.twitter.com/VuCard.

