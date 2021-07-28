Building Resources Launches New Energy Division Led by Recently Named Director of Energy Nick Hermann

"Building Resources' Energy Division provides turnkey solutions for every aspect of clients' energy projects including energy analysis, on and off book funding, implementation and monitoring." Said Director of Energy Nick Hermann. "By forming this new division, we are harnessing our team of experts' combined experience in completing over 1000 projects that has saved over 300M pounds of CO2. The value that this opens up for clients cannot be overstated."

Hermann brings 12 years of Fortune 500 experience along with another senior executive. The hires were part of Building Resources' aggressive plans to offer clients the highest levels of expertise available while continuing to offer the kind of client service the company has built its reputation on.

Hermann, who brings with him 12 years of experience as a Senior Sales Engineer at Mesa, noted that he looks forward to crafting solutions for clients that focus heavily on working with Green Revolving Funds and coming up with creative financing solutions to help clients realize their project goals. He also plans to be closely involved in working on infrastructure upgrades that deliver cost reduction, carbon reduction and long-term sustainability for clients across various sectors including commercial, industrial, healthcare, higher ed, government, and manufacturing.

To learn more about Building Resources' new Energy Division and to schedule a complimentary consultation, visit the company website at www.buildingresources.com/energy/.

About Building Resources

Building Resources is a California based, Building Resource & Construction Company. We are designed to deliver a highly unique approach to the world of building by implementing technology into our process. Our construction services range from tenant improvements, facility services, design-build, creative imaging and ground-up construction. Building Resources pillars are Design, Construction, Facilities, Energy, and technology. Building Resources have six divisions which include: Construction Management, C&I Construction, Healthcare Construction, Facility Services, Energy & Lighting, and Commercial Flooring. Building Resources core business of constructions services serves the commercial, industrial, healthcare, educational, and governmental sectors. Building Resources is able to service the world of building with enhanced technology & intelligent analytics to create a seamless platform that is transforming the commercial construction space.

SOURCE Building Resources

Related Links

https://brco.com

