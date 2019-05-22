Building Societies Need to Embrace Digital Banking Services to Build Brand Trust and Future Success, Unisys to Tell Senior Building Society Leaders

LONDON and BLUE BELL, Pa., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced it will present at Building Societies Annual Conference to discuss how building societies can embrace digital services to gain a real and sustainable advantage in today's fast-moving, competitive banking landscape.

At the main conference on May 24, Adam Oldfield, vice president for Unisys Financial Services in EMEA, will present on a keynote panel on how building societies can capitalize on the market disruption from digital technologies and take advantage of opportunities presented by open banking. The discussion will tackle how financial institutions can create trust in the digital age and use this to strengthen the service they already offer to customers.

"Building societies need to realize that, looking beyond interest rates, digital capabilities are proving the most important deciding factors to customers when considering opening new saving accounts," commented Oldfield. "At the Building Societies Annual Conference, we'll be revealing the findings of Unisys' own research into customer demands. The research uncovers the critical factors that can make digitalization a success and highlights what diversification opportunities are out there for institutions that invest in digital services."

Unisys helps financial institutions achieve digitalization with Elevate™, an end-to-end, digital banking software platform and suite of applications designed to help them deliver an instantly secure, omnichannel banking experience to their customers. Earlier this year, Unisys announced the availability of the latest version of Elevate which enables banks to adopt an open banking approach to deliver an unrivaled customer experience.

Unisys works with financial institutions around the world, including building societies. Last year, Unisys announced Monmouthshire Building Society (MBS) had selected Elevate to help provide its customers with digital current account services across multiple channels; enabling MBS to attract a new generation of customers. To learn more about Unisys' work with MBS, please click here.

More than 450 financial institutions worldwide rely on Unisys solutions. For more information on Unisys' financial services capabilities, please click here.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments on Earth. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

