Building the American Dream by Hispanic Star and We Are All Human

From their entrepreneurial spirit where 8 of 10 new businesses formed were Latino-owned to the $1.7 Trillion buying power and its increase on Education attainment, it is of the utmost importance to help Hispanics disproportionately hit by Covid-19 to recover so they can recover as fast as possible and resume their contributions to America.

Our infographic has interesting facts about this topic. At We Are All Human we believe that in a time where misinformation is all over the place, it is more important than ever to have reliable sources of data.

About We Are All Human

We Are All Human is a foundation dedicated to advancing the agenda of equality, diversity and Inclusion. The We Are All Human Foundation is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit devoted to these ideals. Made up of an experienced group of marketers and sustainability activists with backgrounds from the United Nations, global affairs, media and the corporate world, our team is committed to making change through collective action.

About Hispanic Star

The Hispanic Star represents an unparalleled collective effort to create a platform to showcase and amplify the contributions of the Hispanic community to the United States, not only as an integral part of the American culture but also as an undeniable force shaping its future. The Hispanic Star is based on both a unifying symbol and a nonpartisan, inclusive, inspirational, and unifying footing for U.S. Hispanics to both view themselves and help them act as a uniﬁed force for good. Together we shine.

