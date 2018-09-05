Building the case for AI: the revolution is underway as early-adopter operators deploy AI solutions

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "AI can be applied to any process, but CSPs are unclear which use case to select first; CSPs can identify where to concentrate their resources by understanding AI use case categories and their related benefits."







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5372396







There is a great deal of hype about AI in the telecoms market, but it is not yet clear which of the technology's use cases will provide the most value to communications service providers (CSPs). CSPs must assess the level of maturity and effectiveness of these solutions before making decisions about how to invest in, and apply, AI within their infrastructure and operations.







THIS REPORT:



- provides insights into the different types of AI applications that can help CSPs to transform and improve their processes, reduce costs, and make their networks more efficient



- examines the level of maturity of each use case



- provides detailed examples of AI solutions that have reached a more-advanced stage of deployment in the market



- provides recommendations for CSPs that take into account their appetite for risk and the potential benefits of investing in early-stage AI technology.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5372396







About Reportbuyer



Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers







For more information:



Sarah Smith



Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com



Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com



Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904



Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

