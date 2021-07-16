Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market in the Construction Materials Industry|Technavio

Factors such as the growing demand from emerging economies, the tax rebates and incentives, and the stringent regulations and policies will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The building thermal insulation materials market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market is segmented as below:

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Type

Glass Wool



EPS



Stone Wool



XPS



Others

Application

Wall



Roof



Floor

Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the building thermal insulation materials market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Byucksan Corp., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Kingspan Group Plc, Knauf Insulation, Owens Corning, and ROCKWOOL International AS.

The report also covers the following areas:

Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market size

Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market trends

Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market industry analysis

The growing demand from emerging economies will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the volatility in raw material prices will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the building thermal insulation materials market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist building thermal insulation materials market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the building thermal insulation materials market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the building thermal insulation materials market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of building thermal insulation materials market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

·Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Wall - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Roof - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Floor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Glass wool - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

EPS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Stone wool - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

XPS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BASF SE

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Byucksan Corp.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Covestro AG

Dow Inc.

Kingspan Group Plc

Knauf Insulation

Owens Corning

ROCKWOOL International AS

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

