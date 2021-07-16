Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market in the Construction Materials Industry|Technavio
Jul 16, 2021, 11:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The building thermal insulation materials market is set to grow by USD 4.73 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 3.39% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Factors such as the growing demand from emerging economies, the tax rebates and incentives, and the stringent regulations and policies will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The building thermal insulation materials market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market is segmented as below:
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
- Type
- Glass Wool
- EPS
- Stone Wool
- XPS
- Others
- Application
- Wall
- Roof
- Floor
Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the building thermal insulation materials market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Byucksan Corp., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Kingspan Group Plc, Knauf Insulation, Owens Corning, and ROCKWOOL International AS.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market size
- Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market trends
- Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market industry analysis
The growing demand from emerging economies will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the volatility in raw material prices will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the building thermal insulation materials market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Building Thermal Insulation Materials Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist building thermal insulation materials market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the building thermal insulation materials market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the building thermal insulation materials market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of building thermal insulation materials market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- ·Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Wall - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Roof - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Floor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Glass wool - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- EPS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Stone wool - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- XPS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BASF SE
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
- Byucksan Corp.
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
- Covestro AG
- Dow Inc.
- Kingspan Group Plc
- Knauf Insulation
- Owens Corning
- ROCKWOOL International AS
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
