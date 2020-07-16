Building Vibration Isolation Market to Cross $2.5B by 2026; Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the building vibration isolation market, which estimates the market valuation for building vibration isolation will cross US$ 2.5 billion by 2026. The rising product adoption in commercial sectors will boost the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing penetration of the product, mainly in the Asia-Pacific, region is likely to offer new opportunities in the market in the coming years.

Building Vibration Isolation Market revenue is forecast to exceed USD 2.5 billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

The surging demand for energy-efficient products and green building, coupled with the growing commercial constructions mainly in North America and Europe, will have a positive impact on the industry. The remodeling of old buildings and rising investments in new constructions is expected to enhance the adoption of the product. Additionally, the growing penetration and awareness regarding building vibration isolators in the Asia-Pacific is likely to boost the global market growth in the upcoming years.

The growing demand for innovative vibration isolators in commercial and residential buildings will positively contribute to the overall market size. Proficient players in the market, such as Getzner, constantly invest in research and development for product innovation with excellent characteristics. The company specializes in providing vibration isolation systems for the industrial, railways and construction sectors.

The commercial segment will account for close to 40% of the global building vibration isolation market in 2026. Vibration isolation mats or pads are widely used in the commercial sector, as it is suitable for low-frequency vibrations and noises. The industrial sector is the second largest segment and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.2% during the review period of 2020-2026. This growth can be attributed to the rapid industrialization in emerging economies, and development in new products suitable for the industrial sector will further propel market growth over the projected timeframe.

North America's building vibration isolation market is expected to witness significant growth and generate revenue of around USD 890 million in 2026. The growing commercial and industrial construction, owing to rapid industrialization and the development of new industries, such as processing and manufacturing, is likely to boost the demand for the product. Additionally, the rising need for such isolators to avoid disturbance in commercial areas will further support the industry's growth.

In 2019, Europe was the second-largest market for building vibration isolation, owing to the emerging commercial projects within the region. Moreover, stringent government regulations and policies have increased the penetration of vibration isolation solutions in the Asia-Pacific region, which is further expected to offer new opportunities for market growth.

Some of the major findings in the building vibration isolation market report include:

Mats/pads are the largest contributing segment of the overall market.

The mats/pads segment was the major form in 2019 and will grow at a CAGR of over 5.4% during 2020-2026.

Key industry participants are mainly focused on product expansion and joint venture strategies to hold the largest market share in the market.

The market is highly fragmented with a huge number of large and small players and has a medium level of barrier for new entrants.

Partial chapters of the report's table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3. Building vibration isolation Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry size and forecast, 2014 - 2025

3.3 COVID 19 impact on industry landscape

3.4 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4.1 Distribution channel analysis

3.4.2 Value chain disruption analysis (COVID 19 impact)

3.4.3 Vendor matrix

3.5 Pricing analysis

3.5.1 Regional pricing

3.5.1.1. North America

3.5.1.2 Europe

3.5.1.3 Asia-Pacific

3.5.2 Cost structure analysis

3.5.2.1 Raw material cost

3.5.2.2 Energy & Utilities

3.5.2.3 Labor cost

3.5.2.4 Overhead expenses

3.5.2.5 Others

3.6 COVID 19 impact on pricing

3.7 Regulatory landscape

3.7.1 Energy efficiency requirements in building codes

3.7.2 Energy efficiency policies for new buildings

3.7.2.1. U.S.

3.7.2.2 Canada

3.7.2.3 Europe

3.7.2.4 China

3.7.2.5 Japan

3.7.2.6 India

3.8 Global construction industry outlook

3.8.1 Trends & forecast by region

3.8.1.1.North America

3.8.1.2 Asia-Pacific

3.8.1.3 Europe

3.8.1.4 Latin America

3.8.1.5 Middle East & Africa

3.8.2 Global construction spending by region

3.8.3 Potential Building vibration isolation projects

3.8.4 Energy consumption by sectors

3.8.4.1Industrial

3.8.4.2 Residential

3.8.4.3 Commercial

3.8.4.4. Transport

3.8.4.5. Others

3.9 Industry impact forces

3.9.1 Growth drivers

3.9.1.1 Greenhouse gas emission reduction

3.9.1.2 Tough government carbon targets

3.9.1.3 Increasing demand for energy requirement

3.9.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.9.2.1 Lack of awareness for vibration control systems

3.9.2.2 Stagnant growth of construction industry in Europe

3.10 Growth potential analysis

3.11 Raw material trends

3.11.1 COVID-19 impact on raw material supply

3.12 Porter's analysis

3.12.1 Supplier power

3.12.2 Buyer power

3.12.3 Industry rivalry

3.12.4 Threat of substitutes

3.12.5 Threat of new entrants

3.13 Competitive landscape, 2019

3.13.1 Top Players Overview, 2019

3.13.2 Investment analysis

3.13.3 Key stakeholders

3.13.4 Strategy Dashboard

3.14 PESTEL Analysis

3.15 COVID-19 impact on the building vibration isolation market demand by end-users

3.15.1 Residential

3.15.2 Commercial

3.15.3 Industrial

Impact Sound Insulation Acoustic Mat Market Size By Material (Rubber, Foam, Cork), By Applications (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 - 2026

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Building Vibration Isolation Market size worth over $2.5 B by 2026

