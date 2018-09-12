BuildingLink enables resident voice interaction with new Alexa skill

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New York City-based BuildingLink, the market leader in smart technology solutions for luxury residential high-rises, has announced the release of their BuildingLink skill for Amazon Alexa. The company's Alexa skill is available for immediate download and installation on any Amazon Alexa enabled device including their full line of Echo products.

"We are happy to bring to over 1.7 million residents living in the 4,600 BuildingLink-enabled luxury properties, an enhanced residential experience and a convenient voice interface to interact with their building," says Zachary Kestenbaum, CEO. "Our development team has spent a lot of time fine tuning the available speech recognition options and content-rich responses, and we are very proud of how intuitive and useful our Alexa skill has turned out."

The BuildingLink skill for Amazon Alexa allows the residents to ask questions about package or dry cleaning deliveries, their open repair requests, their account balance, or activities going on in the building. For buildings with garage valets or fitness centers, residents can also say "Get my car, please" or ask what exercise equipment is in use or available. The response specifically by fitness center and parking garage amenity users has been especially enthusiastic, the company reports.

The BuildingLink skill installs in less than 10 seconds using the same BuildingLink login and password users already have, making adoption very simple.

The inclusion of voice recognition is part of a broader BuildingLink initiative to leverage artificial intelligence across its platform and in the specific product areas of smart home skills, sensor solutions for leak detection and advanced OCR functions for its ImageR package scanner app.

About BuildingLink

Founded in 1999, BuildingLink provides a range of innovative products and services to enhance building operations and management. They are the gold standard for property managers looking to provide an enhanced living experience for their residents. With use in over 35 countries, BuildingLink is a recognized industry leader known for adapting and integrating cutting-edge technology.

For more information or to request a demo please visit www.buildinglink.com.

Contact Neesha Remak

1-212-501-7117 ext 603

neesha@buildinglink.com

SOURCE BuildingLink.com

Related Links

http://www.buildinglink.com

