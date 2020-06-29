BuildingLink's New "Contactless" Package Pickup Solution Enables Safer Multi-Family Reopenings

"COVID-19 presents significant challenges to our many thousands of residential clients who have turned to us with special urgency to try to get a handle on their immediate facility reopening needs," says Zachary Kestenbaum, CEO of BuildingLink. "We are proud to have responded speedily and creatively to these needs by producing guidelines and training sessions on how to adapt existing BuildingLink tools to the new environment, as well as by creating exciting new solutions like Contactless Package Pickup."

With BuildingLink's Contactless Package Pickup solution, residents can open their BuildingLink mobile app, where they are able to see a list of all available deliveries and packages being held for them and can authorize their release with a single tap. The authorization can be done from the safety of their home, or while personally waiting to pick up their packages from building staff. Building personnel can instantly see package pickup authorizations online, and release or deliver the packages into the resident's custody without in-person interactions or use of shared pens and signature pads.

The CPP solution is the latest in a series of newly created and released "Reopening" technology software offerings, as well as hardware solutions from BuildingLink's Aware sensor division, like the NetVoice Annunciator, Button-Logging, and Mail Arrival devices featured at https://www.aware.buildinglink.com/covid. "Our customers have told us what their most urgent pain points are," says Michael Hejtmanek, Director of Business Development, for Aware by BuildingLink®, "and it is a real honor to work with them in creating these truly unique products."

