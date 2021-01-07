Buildings IOT Announces Acquisition of Controlco by Company Leaders

CONCORD, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Buildings IOT, the software developer and building services provider, announces the sale of its distribution business, Controlco, to long-time company leaders Jason Dewar and Chip Cummins.

"Controlco began in 1958 and has remained a family run business through decades of evolution," says Buildings IOT Executive Chairman Terry Turner. "Jason and Chip have been leading the company for years. We couldn't be happier to see it go to trusted friends and capable business leaders."

Amidst a turbulent 2020 and continued pressure from online distributors, Controlco achieved double digit growth last year as well as the highest distributor award from Johnson Controls.

"It has been thrilling to watch Controlco's success over the past year," says Jason Dewar, new co-owner and principal of Controlco. "We have a lot to be thankful for, including the contractors who trust us with their projects as well as our team of controls experts."

With offices in Pleasant Hill, California, and Nashville, Tennessee, plus a distributed sales team and an online store, Controlco has a strong presence across the country.

"We're proud of our team and the work we have accomplished to solidify Controlco's place as a trusted distributor in the industry," says Chip Cummins, new co-owner and principal of Controlco. "We're planning for a smooth transition and I'm looking forward to this next chapter."

Buildings IOT will continue to focus on its core businesses: building systems contracting, master systems integration, data-driven maintenance and development of cloud-based Integrated Building Management Platform solutions for smart buildings.

About Controlco

Controlco specializes in products and knowledge for building automation and controls, distributing the industry's best controllers, sensors, software, networking devices and accessories. With dedicated sales and support teams, Controlco offers controls contractors and system integrators all tools necessary to provide consistent solutions to high quality clients in smart buildings and commercial real estate.

About Buildings IOT

Buildings IOT simplifies smart buildings with software, services and solutions for every aspect of building management. Command-and-control from a single pane of glass, analytics enhanced by machine learning and a building-domain centric data management platform, Buildings IOT delivers smart buildings that live up to the hype. We also design and install building controls and automation systems, offer IT managed services and device testing for cybersecurity vulnerabilities and provide data-driven maintenance to some of the world's largest building portfolios.

