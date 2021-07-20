Buildots Continues Expansion With Push Into Germany

BERLIN, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AI construction technology start-up Buildots has announced its expansion to the German market, having been selected by Osnabrück-based contractor MBN GmbH to manage its project controls and workflow processes on site.

MBN will be utilising the Buildots platform initially on the Rhinstrasse 143 project in Berlin, a residential scheme comprising five, eight story buildings with a total of 330 apartments. The project is due to complete in March 2022.

Bringing together AI and wearable hardware, Buildots technology creates seamless construction process visibility and fully digitised construction workflows with the aim of optimising processes, minimising delays and avoiding budget overruns. This collaboration marks its first announced partner in Germany, and follows a period of impressive growth for the company, having completed a successful investment round of series A funding last summer.

Buildots CEO and co-founder, Roy Danon, said:

"We are delighted to make our first steps into the German market and we have set ourselves ambitious plans this year for further growth both in this region, and globally.

"Buildots vision is to put data at the center of the construction site, allowing management teams to act early, based on accurate information. MBN shares that vision and we look forward to a successful partnership together turning this vision into reality on German construction sites."

Grigory Budnizkiy, Innovation Project Manager for the Rhinstrasse 143 project, said:

"MBN is a forward-thinking contractor and we see our selection of Buildots as a technology partner as a strong statement of our commitment to innovation and excellence.

"We are really looking forward to maximising our use of Buildots on this current project and seeing how as a company we can continue to champion a digital-first approach to construction management for improving our efficiency and bottom line."

Buildots AI technology automatically analyses data captured by off-the-shelf wearable 360-degree cameras, tracking the progress of every individual element in the construction process. Basing process controls on technology creates a detailed, up-to-date and objective source of truth for the construction site, enabling data-driven decision-making processes by the project team.

About Buildots

Founded in Israel in 2018, Buildots aims to simplify construction management using artificial intelligence so that responsible parties can make decisions and optimize processes based on accurate data. Buildots has quickly grown from 3 to over 70 employees and counts well-known construction companies in Europe, the U.S. and the Far East among its customers. Last summer, Buildots successfully closed a Series A financing round.

For more information: https://buildots.com/

About MBN GmbH

As a medium-sized construction and real estate company, the company has been providing high quality in all areas of construction and over the entire life cycle of a property for over 50 years. The focus is on turnkey construction, all services from building construction, metal and facade construction and real estate management. MBN's clients include both public and private builders. Over 650 competent employees work at a total of 12 locations nationwide. In 2020 MBN GmbH achieved a turnover of 430 million euros.

More information at: https://www.mbn.de/

SOURCE Buildots

Related Links

https://buildots.com/

