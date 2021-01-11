Built In Announces Winners of Its 2021 Best Places to Work Awards

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced its 2021 Best Places to Work winners, companies who raise the bar for fostering meaningful employee experiences through cultural programs and benefits. The annual awards include companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, in the eight markets Built In serves, plus companies across the U.S. Click to see the 2021 winners .

"We're thrilled to congratulate our 2021 winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "And this year was special. Being an employer of choice in tech is not static but ever evolving. Today, tech professionals are rethinking what they want from employers. We're responding — and so are employers of choice. In this year's algorithm, we added weight to cultural aspects like remote opportunities and a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion — all factors that tech professionals are searching for more often."

The Best Places to Work program is growing both in terms of categories and reach. In addition to existing lists, this year includes new nationwide categories, including 50 Best Large Companies to Work For, honoring nationwide companies with 2,000+ employees, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work. For the first year, the awards also include San Francisco, the newest city added to the markets that Built In serves.

By highlighting these workplaces across varied categories, Built In gives its audience of sought-after tech professionals the chance to discover companies with benefits they want and cultures they believe in. Since the program's inception three years ago, online views to the Best Places to Work lists have grown to a million. As such, for the winning companies, Best Places to Work provides broad exposure to otherwise hard-to-hire, hard-to-find tech professionals.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In, a revolution in tech recruitment, serves more than 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, delivering content and digital recruitment solutions that work. The platform amplifies companies' brands as national, local or remote employers of choice, as well as leaders in DEI. Monthly, 2.5 million tech professionals rely on Built In to stay up on trends, grow in their roles and discover companies with missions they want to join. The platform publishes stories about companies' tech, culture and people. This activates sought-after professionals to apply to customers' open roles. http://www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work awards, now in its third year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies. Two new national categories reflect what candidates are searching for, including 50 Best Large Companies to Work For and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

BEST PLACES TO WORK: METHODOLOGY

Built In ranks companies algorithmically based on compensation data, benefits and culture programs. This year, based on data showing tech professionals' current desires, the Best Places to Work algorithm added weight to companies' commitment to DEI, remote culture and compensation. Rank is determined by combining a company's score in each of these categories.

Contact: Tiffany Meyers

[email protected]

917 741 6750

SOURCE Built In

Related Links

http://www.builtin.com

