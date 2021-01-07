Built In Honors b.well Connected Health with 2021 Best Places To Work Award

BALTIMORE, Md., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that b.well Connected Health , the platform designed to provide consumers a new front end to healthcare, has been honored in its 2021 Best Places To Work Awards.

b.well earned nods in three award categories for its Austin, Texas branch: Best Places to Work, Best Small Companies to Work For, and Best-Paying Companies. The annual awards include companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, in the eight largest U.S. tech markets and nationally.

"We are thrilled to be honorees for the culture and benefits we offer our team members in Austin," said b.well CEO and Founder Kristen Valdes. "Our mission is to help people take control of their healthcare experience. In fulfilling that goal we have been fortunate to attract and retain talented team members—individuals who share our mission, enthusiasm and commitment. We appreciate every team member for the great work they perform every day to improve healthcare for everyone."

The Built In award caps a breakout year for b.well, during which the company raised $16 million in Series A financing, dramatically increased revenue, added a number of high-profile customers, grew its team in Austin and in its Baltimore headquarters, and received the following recognition:

The top award in the Fall 2020 Digital Health Awards ' "consumer directed digital health" category. The biannual Digital Health Awards recognize the world's best digital health resources for consumers and healthcare professionals.

' "consumer directed digital health" category. The biannual Digital Health Awards recognize the world's best digital health resources for consumers and healthcare professionals. The Baltimore Business Journal's 2020 " Best in Tech Award ." The award recognized 18 companies for leadership or advocacy in assisting, advancing and accelerating the performance of the tech industry and the adoption of tech in Greater Baltimore.

2020 " ." The award recognized 18 companies for leadership or advocacy in assisting, advancing and accelerating the performance of the tech industry and the adoption of tech in Greater Baltimore. Accenture and Springboard Enterprises named Valdes one of four 2020 " Women Transforming Industries ," recognizing entrepreneurs from different industries who are re-imagining how we can more efficiently and wisely leverage technology to access healthcare, shop and live in safer, smarter ways.

," recognizing entrepreneurs from different industries who are re-imagining how we can more efficiently and wisely leverage technology to access healthcare, shop and live in safer, smarter ways. Valdes also was named one of " Maryland's Most Admired CEOs " in 2020 by The Daily Record .

" in 2020 by . Business Insider included b.well in its list of the " 35 healthcare startups VCs say will take off in 2021 ." The magazine interviewed dozens of venture capitalists, private investors, and industry insiders to learn which startups are poised to take off in 2021.

Built In determines winners for Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and cultural programs. To reflect the attributes candidates are searching for on Built In today, this year's program considered some criteria more heavily, including remote opportunities and programs for diversity, equity and inclusion.

About b.well Connected Health

b.well Connected Health is a healthcare technology company providing platform services comprised of five core capabilities that work together to enable health systems, payers, and employers with a configurable and personalized digital health experience for their populations. The b.well technology platform is transforming how consumers interact with the healthcare system by integrating data, insights, and partners into a single customized solution that helps people take control of their healthcare experience.

About Built In

Built In, a revolution in tech recruitment, serves more than 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, delivering content and digital recruitment solutions that work. The platform amplifies companies' brands as national, local or remote employers of choice, as well as leaders in DEI. Monthly, 2.5 million tech professionals rely on Built In to stay up on trends, grow in their roles and discover companies with missions they want to join. The platform publishes stories about companies' tech, culture and people. This activates sought-after professionals to apply to customers' open roles.

