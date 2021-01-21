Built In Honors Vibes in Its Esteemed 2021 Best Places To Work Awards

Built In has named Vibes one of the best places to work in Chicago Tweet this

"We're very honored to be recognized by Built In as being one of the top places to work in Chicago – it's extremely validating given how much we truly value our employees' personal and professional fulfilment," said Vibes co-founder and CEO Jack Philbin. "There is a special opportunity in front of us as we help lead the practice of mobile marketing to new and exciting heights, and that is really all driven by the great talent we've assembled. So, it's wonderful to hear that being recognized by the Chicago business community that Built In serves."

The Built In accolade is the latest achievement for Vibes during what has been a tremendous year of sustained growth and innovation. Since the Covid-19 crisis hit last year, Vibes has helped top brands across retail, financial services, automotive, media and restaurants increase sales and build consumer loyalty through mobile engagement. Vibes has fueled brands' digital transformation through the rollout of Buy Online Pickup at Curbside (BOPAC), Buy Online Pickup In-Store (BOPIS), and mobile subscriber growth initiatives.

In Q3 alone in 2020, Vibes grew bookings 100% compared to Q3 2019, and attained 108% increase in new contractual commitments.

"We've been on a hiring streak at Vibes to help brands recognize the full potential of mobile marketing," said Philbin. "Beyond this growth opportunity, we hope people want to work at Vibes because of the culture we've built and the environment we've created that is designed to empower people and enable them to both learn and have a real impact right away. We can't wait to see what the rest of 2021 holds as we continue to build out this amazing team."

Built In determines winners for Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and cultural programs. To reflect the attributes candidates are searching for on Built In today, this year's program weighted criteria more heavily, like remote opportunities and programs for diversity, equity and inclusion.

"These companies raise the bar for cultural excellence and the ability to adapt to meet changing needs of employees," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "The 2021 winners show a commitment not just to creating meaningful cultures but to delivering talent needs as they change in a dynamic landscape. We're thrilled to extend our congratulations to the winners."

Tech professionals rely on Built In's Best Places to Work lists to discover employers that align with their preferences, passions and values. Since its inception three years ago, the award has expanded in reach, from online views of tens of thousands to just under 1 million views today.

About Built In

Built In, a revolution in tech recruitment, serves more than 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, delivering content and digital recruitment solutions that work. The platform amplifies companies' brands as national, local or remote employers of choice, as well as leaders in DEI. Monthly, 2.5 million tech professionals rely on Built In to stay up on trends, grow in their roles and discover companies with missions they want to join. The platform publishes stories about companies' tech, culture and people. This activates sought-after professionals to apply to customers' open roles. https://www.builtin.com

About Built In's Best Places to Work

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work awards, now in its third year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies. Two new national categories reflect what candidates are searching for, including 100 Best Large Companies to Work For and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

Best Places to Work: Methodology

Built In ranks companies algorithmically based on compensation information, benefits and culture programs. This year, based on data showing tech professionals' needs, the Best Places to Work algorithm added weight to companies' commitment to DEI and remote culture. Rank is determined by combining a company's score in each of these categories.

About Vibes

Vibes helps companies like Ralph Lauren, Dollar General, Dick's Sporting Goods, Redbox, Chipotle, Sephora, Ford, and LEGO to grow and activate consumer relationships with thoughtful, relevant, high volume and global-scale mobile engagement from text to wallet. The company's software platform enables marketers and customer loyalty professionals to connect with consumers using a unified native platform of SMS, MMS, dynamic wallet, mobile push notifications, app inbox and performance analytics, to become the backbone for these brands' overall digital engagement strategies. Gartner recognized Vibes as a Leader in its 2019 and

2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms.

SOURCE Vibes