Built Robotics & Sunstate Equipment Announce First of its Kind Autonomous Equipment Rental Partnership

Noah Ready-Campbell, CEO of Built Robotics commented on the partnership, stating, "Built is thrilled to partner with Sunstate to get our technology in the hands of more customers and remote equipment operators. Robotic equipment is a big change, but ultimately it will make construction safer, faster and more productive, and we believe that's a win for everyone. By enabling customers to rent Built-upgraded equipment from Sunstate, we reduce the barrier to trying this technology out, and make it more approachable for contractors and operators around the country."

Chris Watts, CEO of Sunstate Equipment also underscored the value this alliance brings to customers. "For us, it starts with the customer. If there is a new technology that makes our customers more productive, then it's up to us to get it into our fleet. We believe Built's autonomous upgrade kits have the potential to do just that, and we're excited to partner with them to roll out this technology to our customers."

Technology & Equipment: Built designs and manufactures an autonomous kit to upgrade off-the-shelf equipment from any brand. The kit allows remote equipment operators to upload job files, at which point the equipment can complete the work on its own. Sunstate will strategically select equipment from its fleet to upgrade, and then make it available for customers. The upgraded equipment can then be run using Built's autonomous software.

Sumitomo Corporations is pleased to see this partnership come together. Tak Niki, General Manager, Silicon Valley Office of Sumitomo Corporation of Americas, stated "As a technology strategic investor, we are constantly seeking game-changing applications of the latest technology, and as a diversified industrial corporation, our business groups feel the shortage of skilled construction labor firsthand. Built Robotics helps solves this pain point by leveraging truly impressive technology, and we're thrilled to help accelerate their go-to-market by bringing them together with Sunstate Equipment, one of our most successful operating companies."

About Built Robotics

Founded in 2016 in San Francisco, California, Built Robotics is on a mission to make construction safer, faster and more productive. Their focus is the earthmoving industry such as digging foundations, building roads and grading lots. With over 6,000 hours of autonomous operations, Built Robotics is changing the way the world thinks about construction.

For more information visit www.builtrobotics.com

About Sunstate Equipment

Sunstate Equipment provides construction, industrial and special event companies with top quality construction rental equipment and tools. The company's reliable service and dedication to their customers continues to help them get their job done efficiently and safely. Sunstate currently has locations in California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Tennessee.

For more information visit www.sunstateequip.com

About Sumitomo Corporation of Americas

Established in 1952 and headquartered in New York City, Sumitomo Corporation of Americas (SCOA) has eight offices in major U.S. cities. SCOA is the largest subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation, one of the world's leading traders of goods and services. As an integrated business enterprise, the firm has emerged as a major organizer of multination projects, an expediter of ideas, an important international investor and financier, and a powerful force for distribution of products and global communications through a network of offices worldwide. Its core business units include Tubular Products, Environment and Infrastructure, Steel and Non Ferrous Metals, Transportation and Construction Systems, Chemicals and Electronics, Real Estate, Mineral Resources and Energy, and Food.

For more information visit www.sumitomocorp.com

