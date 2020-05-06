Bulbs.com, the online authority in LED lighting for businesses, has launched a new product category for hand tools from IDEAL® Industries.

BOSTON, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulbs.com announces its new selection of hand tools from IDEAL Industries. When it comes to quality, performance and durability, IDEAL is the professional choice for hand tools. Whether it's wrenches, wire strippers, screwdrivers or their all-in-one Linesman Pliers, IDEAL has a superior tool for every stage of the job.

Bulbs.com commercial customers can now be sure that they are getting high-quality, American made tools at the same time that they procure their lighting, batteries, fire safety equipment and exit/emergency signage. These new products from IDEAL include the following:

Drivers – Screw drivers, nut drivers and hex key sets

Strippers, Crimpers, Pliers – Slip-joint pliers, long nose pliers, diagonal cutters, Linesman Pliers, and insulated wire strippers/cutters

Levels & Measures– Machined magnetic levels and double-sided auto-locking tape measures

Saws & Cutters – Box cutters, hacksaws and jab saws

Meters & Testers – Voltage detectors and circuit testers

Hammers & Punches – Hammers and drill tap kits

Electrician Kits – Starter kits that include multiple tools in convenient bundles

Bulbs.com will continue to expand this new hand tool category to keep up with the demands of their commercial customers while still providing the best shopping experience possible. Additionally, Bulbs.com continuously seeks new categories to expand their product offering and provide businesses across the United States with a trusted source for their needs.

Learn more:

To learn more about these new IDEAL products visit https://www.bulbs.com/Hand_Tools/results.aspx or call a Certified Lighting Specialist at 888.455.2800.

About Bulbs.com:

Bulbs.com is headquartered in Worcester, MA and is a leading online supplier of LED lighting products. Established in August 1999, Bulbs.com provides lighting products to over 200,000 commercial customers operating across 300,000 global locations in the hospitality, retail, property management, healthcare, manufacturing, government, education, industrial and municipal sectors. For more information visit bulbs.com.

