Bulgaria - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulgarian telecoms sector attracting more international investment

Bulgaria's telecoms market in recent years has been affected by the country's difficult macroeconomic climate, as well as relatively high unemployment and a shrinking population.



These factors have contributed to steadily declining revenue across the sector since 2008. Consumers continue to migrate from fixed-line voice telephony to mobile and VoIP alternatives, while there is increasing pressure on SMS and MMS services from the growing use of alternative OTT messaging services. Mobile network operators are also faced with reduced roaming revenue and the popularity of bundled services which has reduced revenue from stand-alone offers. Nevertheless, there are considerable opportunities for telcos, and despite these manifest pressures the country's telecom sector continues to attract investors, as seen in Telenor Group's recent sale of its local unit to the PPF Group.

The broadband market enjoys excellent cross-platform competition, including services based on DSL, cable, fibre, WiMAX and LAN technologies. While the share of the market held by cable has increased slightly in recent years, the DSL sector is losing market share as a result of customers being migrated to fibre networks, particularly those operated by the incumbent telco Vivacom. By mid-2018 about 56% of Vivacom's fixed-line broadband subscribers were on fibre infrastructure.

The country has undertaken steps to develop an internet society encompassing commerce, health and government services.

This report provides an overview of Bulgaria's fixed-line telecom market, including data on regulatory developments, the strategies and performances of the major operators and an assessment of the evolution of fixed-line networks. The report also covers the fixed-line and fixed-wireless broadband sectors, including a review of technologies, the major players, market developments, statistics and subscriber forecasts. In addition the report assesses the mobile market, including a variety of statistics and analyses covering the major operators, market developments, services offered and emerging technologies.



Key developments:

Telenor Bulgaria and Vivacom launch VoLTE services;

A1 Bulgaria trials 5G;

Regulator proposes auction of up to 580MHz of additional spectrum;

Vivacom extends the reach of its LTE-A service;

Telenor Group sells in business in Bulgaria to the PPF Group;

Amended Electronic Communications Act focused on enhancing regulator's powers;

Regulator awards additional spectrum in the 1800MHz band for LTE use;

MNP takes off under new regulatory measures;

Cooolbox launches 1Gb/s FttP service;

Government investment program for broadband in rural areas;

Vivacom's FiberNet offer passes 1.15 million premises;

Report update includes the regulator's market data for 2017, telcos' operating and financial data to Q2 2018, recent market developments.



Companies mentioned in this report:

Vivacom, A1 Bulgaria (MobilTel), Telenor Bulgaria, A1 Bulgaria (MobilTel), Trans Telecom, Vivacom, Bulgarian Telecom and Television, Blizoo, Vivacom, Orbitel, Vestitel, A1 Bulgaria (MobilTel).



