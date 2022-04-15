Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Market to record USD 138.86 Mn growth | APAC to emerge as largest market | Technavio

The market is driven by factors such as the proliferation of smartphones and tablets, the growing IoT commercialization, and advancements in the adoption rates of wearables in healthcare. However, factors such as the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry, increasing complexity of RF, and intense competition among vendors will hamper the market growth.

Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Market: End-user Landscape

By end-users, the market is analyzed across segments such as telecom, automotive, consumer electronics, and others.

The telecom industry is the prime end-user for bulk acoustic wave sensors.

Bulk acoustic wave sensors are widely used as filters in mobile phones and in telecom base stations due to their superior performance, high reproducibility, and small size.

In addition, the rising penetration of 5G networks is driving the growth of the segment.

The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period.

About 36% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC.

Factors such as the increasing popularity of plug-and-play devices and the use of mobile hotspot routers as an alternative to dongles are driving the growth of the regional market.

China and Japan are the major markets for bulk acoustic wave sensors in APAC.

Vendor Landscape:

The global bulk acoustic wave sensors market is characterized by the presence of many large, medium, and small-scale vendors. Some vendors are more specialized in terms of commodities, others have larger financial resources. Vendors are competing on various aspects such as parameters such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, brand identity, and distribution. The companies are identified as major vendors in the market.

Akoustis Technologies Inc.

API Microelectronics Ltd.

Broadcom Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Qorvo Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

TAIYO YUDEN Mobile Technology Co. Ltd.

TDK Corp.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2021, 2022, until 2026

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.32% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 138.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.2 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akoustis Technologies Inc., API Microelectronics Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., TAIYO YUDEN Mobile Technology Co. Ltd., TDK Corp., and Teledyne Technologies Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Telecom - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Telecom - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 97: Akoustis Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Akoustis Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Akoustis Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Akoustis Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 API Microelectronics Ltd.

Exhibit 101: API Microelectronics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: API Microelectronics Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: API Microelectronics Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 104: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 107: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Microchip Technology Inc.

Exhibit 109: Microchip Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Microchip Technology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Microchip Technology Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Microchip Technology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Microchip Technology Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 117: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Qorvo Inc.

Exhibit 119: Qorvo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Qorvo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Qorvo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Qorvo Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Qualcomm Inc.

Exhibit 123: Qualcomm Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Qualcomm Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Qualcomm Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Qualcomm Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Qualcomm Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 TAIYO YUDEN Mobile Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 128: TAIYO YUDEN Mobile Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: TAIYO YUDEN Mobile Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: TAIYO YUDEN Mobile Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 TDK Corp.

Exhibit 131: TDK Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 132: TDK Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: TDK Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 134: TDK Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: TDK Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 136: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 140: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 141: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 142: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 143: Research methodology



Exhibit 144: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 145: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 146: List of abbreviations

