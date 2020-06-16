BulKanna Partners with Top of the Line 20,000 Square Foot Warehouse to Provide Best-in-Industry White Label CBD Manufacturing

LAS VEGAS, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Within the last week, BulKanna bulk hemp and CBD supplier made an incredible expansion to the white-label side of the business: partnering with a 20,000 square foot facility that houses the most up-to-date, state-of-the-art equipment on the market.

BulKanna bulk hemp and CBD supplier made an incredible expansion to the white-label side of the business BulKanna is excited to be able to offer the absolute best CBD product supply in extremely quick turnaround times.

"We've been focusing on the feminized seed and bulk hemp biomass side of the business up to this point, but this move really puts us at the leading edge when it comes to providing white label CBD finished products," says BulKanna CEO Tamar Hill of the news. "We are excited to be able to offer the absolute best CBD product supply in extremely quick turnaround times. We're talking about 64,000 pieces of CBD gum in one shift, and 2,500 hemp cigarettes in one minute!"

This expanded ability comes with a large extension of the white label products BulKanna can offer. From tinctures, soft gels, the absolute best CBD lotions, hemp cigarettes, patches, suppositories and exciting new products (like our CBD gum currently in development).

Just as key to the expansion as the new facilities is the professional formulations team that can work with all BulKanna white-label clients on unique, customized product formulations.

"This business has always been about our passion for the industry," says co-founder Brandon Manikowski, "and it was important to us to only make this big leap if we could maintain the utmost quality." All BulKanna finished products have a transparent Certificate of Analysis, and go through three testing phases: certified third-party testing for all incoming CBD material, in-house lab verification before production, and a final quality assurance test before products are shipped to the customer's door.

"This is a huge step in our journey, and we are thrilled to be able to offer all the farmers, entrepreneurs and incredible CBD companies we know the industry's finest," Brandon affirms of the expansion. White label orders can now be placed with the BulKanna sales team, who are also available for consulting with companies in regards to special formulations and deals.

Please direct all questions to [email protected].

To learn more about the products go to https://www.bulkanna.com/#. For business, supply or white label inquiries contact [email protected]. Find BulKanna on Facebook and Instagram @Bulkanna.

About BulKanna

BulKanna supplies premium bulk hemp products from seeds to biomass to full-spectrum extract. BulKanna's organic growing standards, compliant and stringent third-party laboratory testing, and entire lifecycle support to its clients mark its dedication as a leader in the B2B industry and in promoting the value of quality hemp worldwide.

Tamar Hill

Bulkanna

702-965-3245

[email protected]

http://www.bulkanna.com

SOURCE BulKanna