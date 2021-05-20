BulKanna to Release New Line of Retail CBD Products Called Pacific Roots

WINDERMERE, Fla., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BulKanna bulk hemp supplier announces the launch of their new retail line of finished CBD products called Pacific Roots. "We're excited about launching this line," says President Brandon Manikowski. "Our BulKanna clients will love both our Wellness Line and our Pleasure Line of CBD products because they give an opportunity to appeal to a wider range of customers."

Just like BulKanna, the Pacific Roots brand focuses on quality above all else. Each product is 3rd-party tested for potency and purity, with the oversight of a Medical Director to ensure health and wellness in every formula.

This new business launch is centered around offering the highest quality CBD products to four major markets: professional healthcare practitioners, smokable industry, adult entertainment retail, and CBD retail outlets.

Pacific Roots' focus is health and wellness. Their Wellness Line was specifically designed and created for healthcare practitioners. They work with several medical doctors, physical therapists, naturopathic doctors, chiropractors, nurse practitioners, and other holistic healthcare providers.

"We don't take consumers' wellness lightly," reports Tamar Hill, CEO of BulKanna. "Our CBD products are created with the finest ingredients and produced with extreme care to make sure that their purity, potency, and effectiveness are what you, and your customers, would expect. If you're looking for healthy alternatives to add to your shelves, try our Wholesale Wellness Line." The Wellness Line consists of CBD suppositories, patches, muscle cream, and CBD oil tinctures.

Pacific Roots is also quickly becoming one of the CBD cigarette industry's biggest brands. With a focus on USA organically-grown, top-quality smokable hemp with just the right amount of natural terpenes, their formula makes for one of the best tasting CBD smokes on the market. From vape shops, dispensaries, CBD stores to online distributors, Pacific Roots supplies your store with the best CBD cigarettes on the market.

Additionally, Pacific Roots is making a name for itself with intimate CBD products. So much so, they even have an entire line for this industry, CBD Pleasure Line. People from all walks of life count on Pacific Roots to make their personal pleasure moments comfortable and relaxing with their CBD lubricants, suppositories, and hemp smokes. Pacific Roots Pleasure Line will fit perfectly in your adult retail store.

"Retailers are going to be surprised at how affordable and easy it is to introduce CBD products into their store if they aren't doing it already," President Brandon Manikowski says. "Our Pacific Roots wholesale program is designed to help healthcare providers, retail businesses, and entrepreneurs take advantage of the fast-growing CBD market."

To learn more about the products go to www.pacificroots.com. For wholesale inquiries and questions, contact [email protected].

About BulKanna

BulKanna supplies premium bulk hemp products.

About Pacific Roots

Pacific Roots supplies finished CBD products to retail and wholesale markets.

Media contact:

Brandon Manikowski

833-797-7576

SOURCE BulKanna