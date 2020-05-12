BulkSani Solutions supplying bottling plants with Hand Sanitizer Gel and Liquid.

REDLANDS, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BulkSani Solutions is selling bulk liquid and gel sanitizer for bottling plants, vape manufacturers, hospitals, government contracts and co-packing. BulkSani offers the highest quality gel in a variety of bottles, 55 gallon drums and 275 gallon totes. BulkSani delivers to all 50 states and around the world.

190-200 proof ethanol.

Gel & Liquid options

Drums and totes range from 70-80% alcohol

SDS

Options like aloe vera and scents.

Bottling available

Hand sanitizer plays a critical role in protecting people from emerging infectious diseases, such as the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends consumers use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol (also referred to as ethanol or ethyl alcohol.) BulkSani alcohol content ranges from 70-80%.

The USA is dealing with a severe shortage of ready to sell hand sanitizing products. Unique bottling businesses like vape shops and manufacturers have stepped up to run assistance in fulfilling the demand.

BulkSani Solutions has invested heavily in top quality raw materials, and relationships with large factory suppliers to ensure we are able to fulfill multiple truckload orders quickly and efficiently.

BulkSani Solutions is a sub company of Molecule Holdings and Ryan Flavors llc.

Molecule Holdings is a holdings company for four separate sub-corporations, all related to the health and wellness industry. Ryan Flavors is a premier source for wholesale on Capella Flavors products. They have serviced the largest manufacturers in the eliquid industry since 2015. Ryan Flavors LLC provides high quality bulk base chemicals like Vegetable Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, and MCT Oil.

