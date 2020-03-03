BulkSupplements.com To Withdraw from Arnold Fitness Expo Due to Coronavirus Postponement

HENDERSON, Nev., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio governor, Mike DeWine, announced today the postponement of the Arnold Fitness Expo taking place this weekend in Columbus, Ohio, due to the coronavirus ((COVID-19)) epidemic. Because of the postponement, BulkSupplements.com will be not be in attendance this year.

The Arnold Fitness EXPO has over 200,000 attendees and is the nation's largest health and fitness exposition. It annually showcases leading businesses and organizations featuring the latest trends in the industry.