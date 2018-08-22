Bull Moose Negotiations with USW Union Reach Impasse Resulting in Lockout

TRENTON, Ga., Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, Bull Moose Tube has provided gainful employment at our Trenton, Georgia, mill for many people in the surrounding community. We have a strong track record of offering our employees good wages and benefits which, as of the most recently expired contract included:

Hourly-plus incentive wage rate from $20 - $24 per hour; and

- per hour; and Despite the spiraling costs for healthcare coverage nationwide, employee contributions for healthcare coverage of:

$21 per week for single healthcare coverage;

per week for single healthcare coverage;

$38 per week for family healthcare coverage;

per week for family healthcare coverage;

$600 per year annual deductible for single coverage; and

per year annual deductible for single coverage; and

$1,800 per year annual deductible for family coverage.

Since the expiration earlier this year of the previous labor contract between Bull Moose Tube and the United Steel Workers, we have met extensively with union representatives in an effort to negotiate a new contract. While we achieved agreement on many elements of a new contract, the parties have reached an impasse on two significant issues: wages and benefits.

During the negotiations, Bull Moose Tube proposed many good-faith and significant enhancements to the previous agreement. In our final proposal to the Union, Bull Moose Tube proposed the following enhancements:

An hourly-plus incentive rate range from $22 - $26 per hour;

- per hour; A $3,000 wage increase for most workers by the end of the three-year contract (based on 2017 results);

wage increase for most workers by the end of the three-year contract (based on 2017 results); Employee contribution level for single coverage of $24 per week starting January 2019 (locked in for three years);

per week starting (locked in for three years); Employee contribution level for family coverage of $41 per week starting January 2019 (locked in for three years).

per week starting (locked in for three years). Annual deductibles for single coverage will be as follows:

The current annual deductible for single coverage would remain at $600 through 2019

through 2019

Starting in January 2020 , the deductible for single coverage would go to $800

, the deductible for single coverage would go to

Starting in January 2021 , the deductible for single coverage would go to $900

, the deductible for single coverage would go to Annual deductibles for family coverage will be as follows:

The current annual deductible for family coverage would remain at $1,800 through 2019

through 2019

Starting in January 2020 , the deductible for family coverage would go to $2,400

, the deductible for family coverage would go to

Starting in January 2021 , the deductible for family coverage would go to $2,700

, the deductible for family coverage would go to Increased insurance-benefits options, including:

Virtual care (online doctor program)



Enhanced minute-clinic coverage

We believe our final proposal would secure current jobs and put the Company in the best position to add additional jobs in the future while at the same time providing our employees a generous compensation package. Despite offering these significant increases, the United Steel Workers rejected our last proposal. Nevertheless, we remain hopeful the Union will accept our last offer and we can finalize a new contract with union leadership in the very near future.

While it is not our preference, we are prepared to enact contingency plans, which we have put in place to ensure all Bull Moose Tube customers will continue to receive the same level of service – without interruption – they have come to expect from us.

Company Contact:



Scott Roy



scott.roy@caparobullmoose.com



636.812.9278

SOURCE Bull Moose Tube