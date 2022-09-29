BullBag - the Reusable Dumpster Bag: Standing at the Ready to Help Its Florida Neighbors Clean Up

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BullBag Corporation, the originator of The BullBag®, "The Reusable Dumpster Bag®", headquartered in South Florida with offices all over the state is poised to the Category 5 Hurricane Ian.

BullBag partners with government agencies, restoration companies and any of our neighbors needing debris removal. BullBag will make it happen in your hour of need! BullBag can go where metal dumpsters can't AND the supply available of BullBags is unlimited!

BullBag Corporation hasn't had to travel far from home to see the devastation and havoc past hurricanes have wreaked on communities they serve. BullBag's Founder and CEO, AND seasoned Disaster First Responder, Paul G. DiSpazio says "You never get used to the destruction that these monster storms cause. It is even more difficult to see our neighbors have to sift through the debris and rebuild their homes and their lives." Having been a first responder during Hurricanes Katrina (Louisiana), Irma (Florida), Harvey (Texas), Mr. DiSpazio knows the importance of having the right combination of people on his team and the knowledge and experience to ensure that it must be people first. From first responders to military veterans to just plain caring people, BullBag is poised and ready to respond immediately to construction, restoration, and government agencies debris removal urgent needs. They have also worked with Home Depot to ensure that the stores in Florida are stocked with BullBags.

BullBags are stocked in over 130 Florida Home Depot stores and is available through its website, www.thebullbag.com or by calling 866-414-2855.

Mr. DiSpazio went on to say that "BullBag's service is world class with excellent response times from the moment disposal order placed," so that the debris is gone and rebuilding or a sense of normalcy can begin again.

The BullBag® reusable dumpster bag is 10 cubic yards with the option of only filling to pay lines of 4 yard 6 yard 8 yard or 10 yards -affordable pricing for anyone. BullBag holds up to 2 ¼ tons and is rapidly becoming the go-to means of debris removal for Insurance Restoration, Disaster Clean-up, Contractors, DIY projects and homeowners because disposals are not weighed! BullBags are immediately available at Florida Home Depots and are ready for usage without having to wait for metal dumpsters to be delivered. Weighing less than 15 lbs, BullBags won't cause further damage to property and can be picked up over fences, pulled out of garages, and from second story scaffolding. "It's One Tough Bag®" backed by a BullBags lifetime warranty and its ecofriendly, lightweight, foldable design makes it easy to store and always ready for the next job.

BullBag® Corporation is known for providing the fair market and prompt, courteous service. Mr. DiSpazio and his BullBag team are known for their volunteer and philanthropic work in communities experiencing a need. With multiple patents for their exclusive bag design and disposal system, they are rapidly growing and are always mindful of ecofriendly and recycling practices. Originated in Connecticut and headquartered in Florida, the BullBag is very active in local community cleanups, charity events, and emergency/disaster support that benefit the residents of communities all over the United States. For more information visit www.thebullbag.com, email [email protected], or [email protected] or call 866-414-BULL.

For more information Contact:

BullBag Corporation

(866) 414-BULL(2855)

[email protected]

SOURCE BullBag Corporation