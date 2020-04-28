BullBag: Designed for the New 'Norm'

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Owned BullBag Corporation, the originator of The BullBag®, "The Reusable Dumpster Bag®", headquartered in South Florida and operating in 11 states, was built for the new norm.

BullBag truck emptying a BullBag dumpster bag BullBag dumpster bags inside a garage

BullBag dumpster bags were designed for contractors and homeowners wanting to do cleanouts, renovations, remodeling and removal of debris. With many individuals working remotely, there is often time between calls and meetings to do a closet cleanout or start a garage cleanout. BullBag dumpster bags is finding that business is increasing in this temporarily downturned economy because of its flexibility, ease of use, and elimination of time constraints. BullBag's CEO Paul G. DiSpazio says "We are very fortunate to have a growing customer base in this unfortunate time in our great country's history." BullBag dumpster has always been a no-touch service and understands the importance of social distancing, personal hygiene and overall safety. BullBag understands that consumers do not want strangers in their home doing cleanouts for them. Mr. DiSpazio says "I have always believed in treating customers as I would want to be treated. Keeping that in mind, I wouldn't want anyone coming into my home, being around my family that I didn't know, so why would our customers. This has become the new norm!" Homeowners and contractors alike know that they can have their dumpster bags emptied without concern of close contact. Additionally, Mr. Dispazio added that "BullBag requires it's drivers to maintain distance should a person want to interact with them, use sanitizer, and all other safety protocol as recommended by the CDC."

Mr. DiSpazio went on to say that "BullBag's customer service goal is to provide world class service and excellent response times" so that the debris is gone in a safe and timely manner.

BullBags are stocked in over 200 Florida and Texas Home Depot stores and is available with no-touch service via its website, www.thebullbag.com or by calling 866-414-2855.

BullBag® Corporation is known for providing the lowest disposal prices in each market, prompt, courteous service. With patents for exclusive bag design and disposal system, they are rapidly growing and are always mindful of ecofriendly and recycling practices. The BullBag is very active in local community cleanups, charity events, and emergency/disaster support that benefit the residents of communities all over the United States. For more information visit www.thebullbag.com, email [email protected] or call 866-414-BULL.

