BullBag Expands its Retail Footprint to 100 New England Home Depots®

KILLINGWORTH, Conn., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Owned BullBag Corporation, the originator of The BullBag®, "The Reusable Dumpster Bag®," operating in 11 states, proudly launches in 100 New England Home Depot® Locations.

BullBag Corporation, invented by Paul G. DiSpazio and originated in New Haven County, CT has always had a presence in the New England states. But now, BullBag is proud to announce that it has added 100 Home Depot locations to its already strong retail network.

BullBags are the perfect size to take with you! Just purchase yours at Home Depot, bring it home or to your job site and you are ready to do your project! No waiting for ugly metal dumpsters anymore! BullBags can be found in the Pro section of Home Depot.

CEO, Paul DiSpazio proudly shared that, "BullBag's customer base in New England has consistently grown each year. We owe this to our wonderful retail outlets that carry BullBags and our loyal growing customer base that values our customer service, pricing, and response times. Every BullBag team member strives to achieve our goal of treating everyone as if they are their neighbor."

BullBags are also stocked in 150+ Florida and Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Texas Home Depot stores and are available through www.thebullbag.com or calling 866-414-2855.

The BullBag® reusable dumpster bag is 10 cubic yards with options to fill to pay lines of 4 yard, 6 yard, 8 yard or 10 yards -affordable pricing for anyone while never paying by weight. BullBags hold up to 2 ¼ tons and are rapidly becoming the go-to means of debris removal for Restoration, Disaster Clean-up, Contractors, DIY projects and homeowners. BullBags are immediately available at many retailers and are ready for usage without having to wait for delivery of metal dumpsters. Weighing less than 15 lbs, BullBags won't cause damage to property and can be picked up over fences, pulled out of garages, and from second story scaffolding. "It's One Tough Bag®" backed by BullBags lifetime warranty and its ecofriendly, lightweight, foldable design makes it easy to store and always ready for the next job.

BullBag® Corporation is known for providing the lowest disposal prices in each market and prompt, courteous service. Mr. DiSpazio and his team are known for their volunteer and philanthropic work in communities experiencing a need. With multiple patents for their exclusive bag design and disposal system, they are rapidly growing and are always mindful of ecofriendly and recycling practices. The BullBag is very active in local community cleanups, charity events, and emergency/disaster support that benefit the residents of communities all over the US. For more information visit www.thebullbag.com, email [email protected], or call 866-414-BULL.

