Bulletin From AB Electrolux Annual General Meeting 2019

STOCKHOLM, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of AB Electrolux was held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Staffan Bohman, Petra Hedengran, Hasse Johansson, Ulla Litzén, Fredrik Persson, David Porter, Jonas Samuelson, Ulrika Saxon and Kai Wärn were re-elected to the Board of Directors. Staffan Bohman was also re-elected Chairman of the Board.

The proposed dividend of SEK 8.50 per share was adopted. The AGM adopted the proposal that the dividend shall be paid in two equal installments of SEK 4.25 per installment and share, the first with the record date Friday, April 12, 2019, and the second with the record date Friday, October 11, 2019. The first installment of the dividend is expected to be paid by Euroclear Sweden AB on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 and the second installment on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.

Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO of Electrolux, addressed the AGM to provide an update on the Group's strategy and results for 2018. His speech will be available to view here. The parent company's and the Group's income statements and balance sheets were adopted. The Board of Directors and the President were discharged from liability for the financial year 2018.

The meeting re-elected Deloitte AB as auditor for the period until the end of the Annual General Meeting in 2020.

The Meeting resolved to adopt the remunerations to the Board that were proposed in the notice convening the AGM. The proposal for remuneration guidelines for Group Management was also approved, as well as the scope of and the principles for Electrolux performance based, long-term share program for 2019.

The Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to resolve on acquisitions of Electrolux B shares up to a maximum amount of 10 percent of all shares issued by the company. The Board was also authorized to transfer own shares on account of company acquisitions and to cover costs that may arise as a result of the share program for 2017. These authorizations are effective during the period until next year's AGM.

Full details on the proposals adopted by the AGM can be downloaded at www.electroluxgroup.com/agm2019.

For further information, please contact Electrolux Press Hotline, +46-8-657-65-07

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/bulletin-from-ab-electrolux-annual-general-meeting-2019,c2786408

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Electrolux