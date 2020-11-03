Bulletin from AB Electrolux Extraordinary General Meeting

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the risk of the spread of COVID-19 and the authorities' regulations and advice the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") was carried out solely through advance voting (so-called postal voting) pursuant to temporary legislation.

The EGM adopted the proposed dividend of SEK 7.00 per share. The record date for the dividend was set to Thursday, November 5, 2020. The dividend is expected to be paid by Euroclear Sweden AB on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

The EGM approved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, the scope of and the principles for Electrolux performance based, long-term share program for 2020.

The EGM also resolved to approve the amendments to the Articles of Association. The amendments enable the company to hold general meetings by mail voting and/or by means of the Board of Directors collecting powers of attorney.

