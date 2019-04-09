Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of Husqvarna AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Adoption of the Income Statements and Balance Sheets, dividend and discharge of liability

The Income Statements and Balance Sheets were adopted, together with the Board of Directors' proposal for dealing with the Company's profit. The dividend was set at SEK 2.25 per share to be paid in two installments, firstly SEK 0.75 per share with Thursday, April 11, 2019 as the first record day, secondly SEK 1.50 per share with Friday, October 11, 2019 as the second record day. The estimated dates for payment are Tuesday, April 16, 2019 and Wednesday, October 16, 2019, respectively. The Board of Directors and the President and CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2018.

Board of Directors and remuneration to the Directors and the Auditors

The Nomination Committee's proposal that the Board of Directors shall comprise eight Board members to be elected by the AGM, and no deputies, was adopted. Tom Johnstone, Ulla Litzén, Katarina Martinson, Bertrand Neuschwander, Daniel Nodhäll, Lars Pettersson, Christine Robins and Kai Wärn were re-elected. Tom Johnstone was appointed Chair of the Board.

The AGM approved the Nomination Committee's proposal regarding remuneration to the Board of SEK 6,290,000 in total, whereof SEK 2,000,000 to the Chair of the Board, and SEK 580,000 to each of the Directors elected by the AGM and not employed by the Company. The Chair of the Audit Committee shall receive SEK 240,000 and the two members shall receive SEK 135,000 each. The Chair of the Remuneration Committee shall receive SEK 140,000 and the two members SEK 80,000 each.

The AGM approved the Nomination Committee's proposal to elect Ernst & Young AB as auditor for the period from the AGM 2019 up until the end of the AGM 2020.

The Auditors' fee shall be paid on the basis of approved invoices.

Principles for remuneration and long-term incentive program

The AGM approved the Board of Directors' proposal for principles for remuneration to Group Management.

Furthermore, the AGM approved the Board of Directors' proposal for a performance based long-term incentive program for 2019, LTI 2019.

Equity swap arrangements to hedge obligations in accordance with approved incentive programs

The Annual General Meeting resolved to authorize the Board to decide on one or more occasions, until the next AGM, to direct the company to enter into one or more equity swap arrangements where a third party in its own name acquires Husqvarna B shares on terms consistent with market practice. The purpose is to secure the company's obligations due to adopted incentive programs.

Authorization for new share issue

The AGM authorized the Board to approve the issue of not more than approximately 57.6 million new B-shares against payment in kind, on one or more occasions during the period up to the AGM in 2020. The price for the new shares shall be based on the market price of the Husqvarna B-share. The purpose of the authorization is to facilitate acquisitions for which payment will be made in own shares.

Nomination Committee

At the AGM in 2013 it was decided that, until the AGM resolves otherwise, the Company shall have a Nomination Committee consisting of five members. The members shall comprise one representative of each of the four largest shareholders in the Company in terms of the number of known vote rights held as of the last banking day of August, and who have expressed a wish to participate in the nomination committee work, together with the Chair of the Board of Directors.

