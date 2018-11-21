Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Hansa Medical AB (publ)
07:44 ET
LUND, Sweden, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Medical AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: HMED) ("Hansa Medical" or the "Company"), today held an extraordinary general meeting. The extraordinary general meeting resolved to change Hansa Medical's company name to Hansa Biopharma AB, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal.
"The new name Hansa Biopharma emphasizes our focus on the development and commercialization of biological drugs, biopharmaceuticals. This refinement of our profile is particularly important for the continued internationalization of our business and our investor base," said Søren Tulstrup, President and CEO of Hansa Medical.
Today, the Company has further submitted the resolution and the new company name for registration to the Swedish Companies Registration Office. The launch of the Company's new name, including updated web page and graphical profile, is expected to take place on or about the beginning of 2019.
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on December 11, 2018 at 1:00pm CET.
