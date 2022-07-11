Bullish Trend Building for Billion Dollar Fertilizer Market as Demand for Food Hits Critical Stage

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The market demand for organic Global Liquid fertilizer market has thrived in recent years and is projected to continue to see increases growth over the next several years. The global shrinkage of arable land and continuous demand for food are increasing the necessity to boost agricultural yield substantially. Ongoing R&D investments and the development of new high-efficient liquid fertilizers are expected to drive market penetration over the forecast timeframe. Recently scientists have developed liquid biofertilizers, which enabled farmers to increase their agricultural yields by around 20%. Furthermore, new products are economic and have a shelf life that is two to three times more compared to conventional granular fertilizers. A report from Global Market Insights projected that the Global Liquid Fertilizers Market size, which was valued around USD 16 billion in 2020, will grow at a CAGR of around 3.9% from 2021 to 2027 owing to the rising demand for food and the development of highly efficient fluid fertilizers due to rapid growth in population and growing concerns related to food security issues across the globe. The report said: "According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the estimated world population in June 2019 was 7.5 billion and it is expected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050. Liquid fertilizers are inorganic or organic substances produced industrially and introduced into the soil in a liquid state. In recent years, the popularity of fluid fertilizers has increased owing to several advantages offered by these products over dry fertilizers." Active stocks in the markets this week include SusGlobal Energy Corp. (OTCQB: SNRG), The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS), Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR), CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF).

Global Market Insights continued: "Some of the key advantages are easy to blend, easy handling & application, uniformity of application, blend with crop protection products, and starter & in-season applications, among others. Further developments in new fluid fertilizers will drive the market growth over the study timeframe. The growing demand for high-value products including fresh fruits, nuts, vegetates, and coffee is rising at a higher pace; however, climate change is largely affecting the growth of these crops. Greenhouses and precious irrigation systems coupled with the use of highly efficient fertilizers enable farmers to enhance crop production and generate higher revenues. Furthermore, rising awareness of food security and the growing population of emerging economies, such as India, Brazil, and Indonesia, among others, are supporting the demand for highly efficient fluid fertilizers over the projected timeframe. Micronutrients are expected to showcase significant growth and generate over USD 2 billion in revenue by 2027 owing to the growing awareness about the usage of micronutrients to enhance crop development. Liquid micronutrients offer several advantages to users such as clean & easy to apply, increase yield & product quality, and reduce leaching loss & volatility, among others."

SusGlobal Energy Corp. (OTCQB: SNRG) BREAKING NEWS: SusGlobal® Completes Verified Emission Reductions and Removals (VERRs) Report and Submits to GHG CleanProjects® Registry - SusGlobal Energy Corp ("Company"), ("SusGlobal") or (the "Company"), the developer of SusGro™, an award winning, revolutionary and pathogen free organic liquid fertilizer, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary SusGlobal Energy Belleville Ltd. ("SusGlobal Belleville") has completed a Verified Emission Reductions and Removals ("VERRs") report as part of the carbon credit development process for the Anew SusGlobal Belleville Composting Offset Project (the "Project"). This report has been submitted to the GHG CleanProjects® Registry, a business unit of the Standards Division of the Canadian Standards Association ("CSA"). This Project is part of the Offset Development and Marketing Agreement (the "Agreement") with Anew Canada ULC (formerly known as Blue Source Canada ULC) ("Anew Canada") for developed and marketed greenhouse gas ("GHG") offset credits from the Company's 49-acre Organic & Non-Hazardous Waste Processing & Composting Facility in Belleville, Ontario. The Agreement allows SusGlobal to monetize and realize benefits from voluntary emission reduction activities.

GHG CleanProjects® Registry, a business unit of the Standards Division of CSA, is the service provider which owns and operates the Registry for the purpose of complementing ISO 14064-1, ISO 14064-2, ISO 14064-3, and ISO 14065 Standards and facilitating transparency, accuracy, consistency, completeness and relevance in reporting, validating and verifying of greenhouse gas emission reductions or removal enhancements relating to methodologies and existing and yet-to-be developed greenhouse gas programmes.

The VERRs are greenhouse gas emission reductions or removals relating to the Project, which have been undertaken in accordance with the Standards (and all applicable GHG Programme requirements, where an applicable GHG Programme has been identified by the Service Recipient and all applicable GHG Programme requirements have been provided to the Service Provider by the Service Recipient) as verified by an independent third party in accordance with the ISO 14064 Standards and all applicable GHG Programme requirements. Without limiting the foregoing, VERRs also encompass such verified project-based environmental products as they occur and are known in specific GHG Programmes including GHG credits, registered emission reductions, carbon credits, certificates, credits, offsets and similar environmental products.

SusGlobal Belleville is an aerobic composting Facility that processes residential source separated organic ("SSO") waste into compost. Waste is collected from local municipalities including, County of Northumberland, Municipality of Port Hope and Township of Cavan Monaghan.

The conditions prior to the implementation of the project consist of organic waste disposal in landfill, where it would decompose anaerobically and produce methane. This represents the baseline scenario. The Project achieves greenhouse gas emission reductions through aerobic composting of the organic waste, thereby reducing methane generation in the landfill under the baseline.

This monetization is an exciting development for the Company's mission to reduce organic wastes from wood, leaf and yard material, treated municipal sewage waste (biosolids), residential curbside green bin material or SSO and paper sludge otherwise destined for landfills, allowing the Company to expand this mission.

Anew Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of Anew Climate, LLC ("Anew™"), a Climate as a Service company that has pioneered creative solutions to climate change for over 20 years. SusGlobal believes it complements Anew's portfolio of high-quality environmental products from over 20 different technologies in over 100 locations across the United States and Canada. The partnership with SusGlobal is a core example of Anew's experience in identifying, creating, acquiring and marketing offsets, where there is a tangible environmental benefit.

"We are pleased with the results that Anew, continues to deliver to our Company's carbon credits monetization initiative, allowing us to collect revenues once marketed and sold," stated Marc Hazout, Executive Chairman, President and CEO of SusGlobal Energy Corp. "Reflecting the value of these credits in our second quarter 2022 reporting is an exciting milestone to meet, one we anticipate repeating annually and at our second facility in Hamilton, once processing commences, with the goal of helping to maximize shareholder value."

"SusGlobal's model of diverting organic waste streams from landfills, reducing greenhouse gas emissions while producing regenerative products is setting an example that others can follow," says Ben Massie of Anew. "We identified SusGlobal's Belleville facility as a promising offset development project and the listing of the verification report with the registry is one step closer to the project taking full effect, inspiring others to do the same."CONTINUED… Read this entire release and more news for SusGlobal Energy (SNRG) at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-snrg/

Other recent developments in the markets include:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) recently announced record second quarter sales in its U.S. Consumer segment driven by continued support from its major retail partners. The growth was offset by an expected decline in Hawthorne sales, leading to company-wide sales that were 8 percent lower than the same period a year ago.

For the quarter ended April 2, 2022, GAAP earnings from continuing operations were $4.94 per diluted share compared with $5.44 per diluted share in the prior year. Non-GAAP adjusted earnings, which exclude impairment, restructuring and other non-recurring items, and are the basis of the Company's financial guidance, were $5.03 per diluted share compared with $5.64 a year ago.

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) (TSX: NTR) recently announced that it plans to increase fertilizer production capability in response to structural changes in global energy, agriculture and fertilizer markets. The company is hosting a virtual investor update meeting today at 10:30 am EDT and will provide details on its strategic growth and capital allocation plans at this event.

"The challenge of feeding a growing world has never been clearer as global supply constraints have contributed to higher commodity prices and escalated concerns for global food security. There is no simple or fast solution to overcome this challenge and we see potential for multi-year strength in agriculture and crop input market fundamentals," said Ken Seitz, Nutrien's Interim President and CEO. "Nutrien's integrated business is best positioned to respond to these supply challenges and help sustainably feed a growing world. We are safely bringing on additional low-cost potash and nitrogen production from our existing facilities, while delivering the products, services and solutions growers need through our leading global Retail network," added Mr. Seitz.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) recently announced its May 2022 revenues and sales volumes by business unit. A compressed North American planting season and ongoing rail delays are impacting sales volumes. We now expect potash sales volumes of 2.3-2.5 million tonnes and phosphates sales volumes of 1.6-1.8 million tonnes in the second quarter. For pricing, we expect realized MOP prices on an FOB basis in the second quarter to be $100-$120 per tonne higher than prices realized in the first quarter. In Phosphates, we expect second quarter realized DAP prices on an FOB basis to be $130-$150 per tonne higher than prices realized in the first quarter.

CF Fertilisers UK Limited, a subsidiary of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) recently announced proposals to restructure its operations in the United Kingdom to position the business for long-term profitability and sustainability and enable it to continue to supply fertiliser, carbon dioxide and other industrial products to its domestic customers.

"The people and facilities that make up CF Fertilisers UK are part of a proud, 100-year history of providing customers in the UK with products vital to the country's food security and industrial activity," said Brett Nightingale, managing director, CF Fertilisers UK. "However, as a high-cost producer in an intensely competitive global industry, we see considerable challenges to long-term sustainability from our current operational approach. Following a strategic review of our business, we believe that the best way to continue our legacy of serving customers in the UK is to operate only the Billingham manufacturing facility moving forward while addressing cost pressures throughout our business. "We expect to begin collective redundancy consultation with union and other employee representatives shortly. We intend to provide our team with all possible support through what we recognise will be a very challenging time for them."

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated forty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by SusGlobal Energy Corp. by the company. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact mail: [email protected]

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE FinancialNewsMedia.com