Bullseye Builders Creates New Los Angeles Location for AVI-SPL

"Our company is continuously growing," said Chris Bosworth, AVI-SPL's regional general manager for Southern California. "We've been located in Cypress since 2002, but recent acquisitions and company expansion necessitated a new office. We wanted to stay in this area because it is central to our staff and client base. Bullseye Builders was able to meet a very compressed schedule and offered an exceptional environment at a great value."

The new office in Cypress is a tenant improvement on a new space for AVI-SPL, which has 33 offices in the United States and 12 internationally.

"Since this was a move to a larger facility, there were many working pieces that had to be taken into account," Bosworth said. "In fact, Bullseye had to re-sequence key milestones in the project to meet our needs as a client. They coordinated perfectly with our internal teams even as we performed the audio visual, structured cabling and security portions of the project."

The new office is located at 10775 Business Center Drive Suite 150 in Cypress, Calif. The grand opening will begin at 10 a.m. on Oct. 24 and will feature office tours, a scavenger hunt, celebration fair and more. The event is open to the public, Bosworth says, but RSVPs are requested. More information can be found at https://pages.avispl.com/la-grand-opening-lp-2018.

"No matter how many buildouts or renovations we do, there is still something special about seeing the ribbon cut," said Adam Shihadeh, project manager at Bullseye Builders. "Staying in the area was so important to Chris and AVI-SPL. They've been in Cypress for 16 years, but they needed to make the location fit their needs. They had very specific goals for the expansion, and we worked with them to achieve each one. This new office was a collaborative effort, and we can't wait to see AVI-SPL employees and guests get a look at their new office."

About AVI-SPL

AVI-SPL is a global business partner providing organizations worldwide with transformative AV and UC technology solutions and award-winning managed services to create meaningful experiences and brand value for its customers. With a passionate team, including the industry's most certified experts, we design, build, manage, and support collaborative workplace environments that bring people together and spark success. For more information, visit www.avispl.com.

About Bullseye Builders

Bullseye Builders, Inc. is a full-service commercial general contracting firm in the central and southern California regions. We are a charismatic technological team who use the latest in cutting-edge technology to generate scheduled, collaborative and quality-controlled projects every day. We aim to communicate with creativity in mind while maintaining the client's budget. At Bullseye, our goal is to demonstrate and execute your projects with driven performance. We build it like we own it, so let's build together

For more information, visit www.bullseyebuilders.com.

