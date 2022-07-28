Bullseye Builders' Ownership Acquires JG Companies

New owners will focus on customer service, new construction technology and streamlined operations to build on the California construction and facilities company's 40 years of success

CHINO, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JG Companies, a premium provider of construction and facilities services in Southern and Central California, has announced that it has been purchased by the ownership team of Bullseye Builders, Inc., a full-service commercial general contracting firm specializing in cutting-edge technology to generate scheduled, collaborative and quality-controlled projects.

"This acquisition signals a bright future for JG Companies as we modernize our operations and expand on our ongoing customer service excellence," said Adam Shihadeh, owner of Bullseye Builders, Inc. and JG Companies. "We are driven by our core values and the simple love of building great projects that positively enhance local communities. We are looking forward to continuing our commitment to providing world-class construction project services to the community while we expand on our expertise to assist in building maintenance."

JG Services Company was established in 1979 and offers commercial general contracting services throughout California and several border states along the west coast. With the acquisition, the company will become JG Companies and will feature two divisions: JG Construction and JG Facilities.

"We want everyone to know that JG Companies can not only build comprehensive, multi-site facilities, but we can also maintain them," Shihadeh said. "We have the plans and the blueprints and we know our structures from the inside out. This gives us an advantage in providing ongoing upkeep and operational continuity for future tenants."

The construction division specializes in a wide variety of markets, including new construction, tenant improvements, refresh and rebranding projects, and building retrofits. Market sectors include retail, restaurants, convenience stories, manufacturing and distribution centers.

The facilities division provides comprehensive multi-site facility, electrical and construction services, and employees skilled technicians and tradesman to manage in-house maintenance assignments. JG Facilities' offerings range from specialized projects such as graffiti removal to long-term services such as on-site handyman and emergency responses.

"We are thrilled that the new ownership has committed to safeguarding the legacy of the JG brand while building on the innovative use of construction technology, modernized operations and superior customer service," said Wally Clark, executive vice president of JG Companies. "We have always had an experienced team that does quality work. Our new focus will allow us to build on that excellence while incorporating new technology to improve communications, customer service and simplify our clients' facility needs."

About JG Companies

Since 1979, JG Companies has been a premium provider of construction and facilities services in southern and central California. The business consists of two divisions: JG Construction and JG Facilities. The construction division builds everything from new, ground-up construction to tenant improvements to multi-site rollouts. JG Companies' facilities division offers in house electrical services, LED building retrofits, in-house carpentry and provides skilled tradesmen for facility maintenance. JG is not just a construction company, we are a group of great people with a client centric focus, putting each of our clients on the forefront of every project. To contact JG Companies, call (909) 993-9393 or visit their website at https://www.jg-companies.com/.

