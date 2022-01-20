Bullseye Event Group Announces The Annual "Players Tailgate" Event Hosted by Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri Will Return Live to Serve Up The Most Legendary Tailgate Fit For Super Bowl Sunday

Described as an immersive culinary experience in itself - The Players Tailgate is catered by America's most recognizable celebrity chef, Guy Fieri, who returns to host the 2022 Players Tailgate, alongside DJ Irie pumping the live music and ESPN's Sage Steele, who will chat on the mainstage with the dozens of NFL legends and All-stars attending the tailgate. New to the Players Tailgate will be Social Media Star, Cindy Prado, who will be hosting and posting on social media live from the Players Tailgate.

Catering this culinary championship will be the award-winning chef, Aaron May, known as one of the best caterers in the United States with support by an all-star team of culinary titans including Todd English (James Beard Award-Winning Chef), Antonia Lofasa (Top Chef, Iron Chef America), Michael Voltaggio (Bravo Top Chef Winner, Food Network, restaurateur), Brooke Williamson (Bravo Top Chef Winner), Kate Williams (chef and restaurateur in Detroit), Rocco Whalen (Chef-owner of Fahrenheit, Rosie & Rocco's, Rocco's at the Q), Burt Bakman (owner and pit-master of SLAB Barbecue), and Leonard Botello (owner of Truth BBQ and Food Network Chopped winner).

"Los Angeles is the home of glitz and glamour and an international foodie town, so we're excited to turn up the heat on the Players Tailgate 2022 and let Guy Fieri and all our Celebrity Chefs deliver some of their best dishes and libations to a star-studded VIP attendance," states Aaron May, Players Tailgate Executive Chef.

For year 2022, The Players Tailgate takes over the parking lot of the famed Hollywood Park Casino conveniently bordering Sofi Stadium's grounds, just a short walk to kick-off for Super Bowl 56 ticketholders. The Player's Tailgate boasts a massive 50,000 square foot VIP tailgate experience adorned with mainstage entertainment, state-of-the-art sound, lighting and A/V, luxurious lounge seating areas, and decadent food stations throughout the footprint.

Adhering to Los Angeles County safety recommendations, producers will downsize the usual massive tent structure and will have most of the event activations held in an "open-air" environment for improved ventilation and social distancing. Additionally, attendees will be required to show valid proof of Covid-19 vaccination, and proof of a negative Covid-19 test within 48 from the date of the event to gain admission. All working staff will also follow similar requirements as well as be masked during the event. Handwashing and hand sanitizer stations will also be abundant.

Returning sponsors include automobile maker, Acura, who will transport VIPS to the event and allow guests to step into the latest 2022 vehicles. Diageo will provide the entire open premium bar highlighting premium liquor with onsite activations. Additionally, new-minted NFL Hall of Famer, Charles Woodson renews to feature his Intercept Wines as the official wine of the Players Tailgate. Other sponsors include Stellar Artois who will be the official beer of the Player's Tailgate, Leilo, the all-natural calm in a can non-alcoholic drink made with Kava, and i-theanine, Archer Roose consciously made canned wines, Meat District butcher-crafted line of premium meats, including burgers and wings.

Proceeds from tickets support an important give back to long-time charitable partners Operation BBQ Relief and the Irie Foundation. Operation BBQ Relief www.operationbbqrelief.org responds to natural disasters and other situations to help feed displaced residents and emergency personnel. The Irie Foundation works year-round to improve and create a positive impact on the lives of South Florida's at-risk youth. http://www.iriefoundation.org/

"The Players Tailgate is our marquee event and we're excited about the commitment our chefs, working staff, the players, and celebrities are all delivering to be able to bring the event safely back and continue the important charity work and the joy the Players Tailgate delivers each year," says Bullseye Event Group CEO, Kyle Kinnett. "I couldn't be more excited about our location just across from Sofi Stadium making us the must-attend event prior to walking into the big game," continues Kinnett.

When: Sunday, February 13th, 2022 | 11:00 am – 3:30 pm PST

Where: The grounds of the Hollywood Park Casino property that borders SOFI Stadium. 3883 W Century Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90303

The Players Tailgate is a sold-out experience seven years running and is always listed as one of the #1 event Super Bowl Gameday. For further details and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://bullseyeeventgroup.com

