A New Podcast by Tyler Cophenhaver-Heath & Clifford Starks

PHOENIX, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A podcast from two guys who survived hard times, how they got through it and became successful adults, and how you can, too.

Astonished by the cruelty and suffering captured by the documentary film "Bully," Tyler Copenhaver-Heath immediately knew he had to be a part of the solution. But how? His friend, Clifford Starks, also wanted to join the effort, so they started talking about how to help put a stop to the unwanted, intentional, and repeated attacks bullying victims endure: shoving, rumors, name-calling, exclusion, cyberbullying, and more.

Bully This A Hero's Journey Episode 2: From Bullied To Child Therapist Tyler and Cliff on Bully This

For the men, the mission is personal.

The successful entrepreneurs, ASU grads, and martial arts training partners (Starks is a professional middle weight fighter), grew up knowing adversity. Copenhaver-Heath barely had enough money to get by. And Starks was among the one in five youth in the United States who experience bullying.

Acutely aware of the pain, shame, and damage bullying causes, they want children and families to know that there is always help, that there's always a solution.

"It's maddening to me that any child had to suffer the way Alex Libby and other students did in the documentary 'Bully' by Lee Hirsch. Punched. Shoved. Poked. Called names. Isolated. Deeply alone and with his suffering invisible to a school staff that failed him, he withdrew from friends, family, and his grades slipped. He was giving up. Imagine how much sooner children will reach their full potential when they're full of confidence and curiosity, instead of dread and worry? Helping just one kid hang on through a tough time would be amazing. And if we help one, more are sure to follow. The magnitude of that is awe-inspiring," Copenhaver-Heath said.

The podcast "Bully This" brings the two men together, along with experts in the field, to talk about their individual life experiences, bringing forward proven insights children and families can use right away to make a difference. Former bullies and bullying victims alike will share how they made the journey from troubled youth to successful adults, and what it is they think would have made a difference.

ABOUT THE HOSTS

TYLER COPHENHAVER-HEATH

Is out to change the world, one person, one small business at a time. A serial entrepreneur with an MBA behind his name and the scientific know-how of a biochemistry undergrad, he has a deep understanding of systems, and the way things work. With the sale last year of his flagship start-up, APEX Customs, which went from a one-man garage to a multi-million-dollar company with forty employees in under ten years, he is always poised for something greater.

CLIFFORD STARKS

Graduated in Kinesiology in 2005 and became a personal trainer. He also became a professional fighter in 2009-2017. It has always been more than just transforming the body though, the mind and spirit play key factors to one's success. He learned through his journey as a fighter and a coach. He has been honored to be given the opportunity to work with many clients on their mind, body, and spirit. Helping others live happier more fulfilled lives. He has become extremely fascinated with psychology and used his personal life experience to pull from as well. Clifford is always learning and growing. He is fond of the saying if knowledge was all it took everyone would have 6 packs and be millionaires. Knowledge is good to have, but applied knowledge is better, so he continues to act. To grow as a person and a leader is the same as health: you never stop.

Statistics link bullying to increased life struggles, including mental health, substance use, poor eating habits, sleep disruptions, and more. They also show bullied kids are themselves at risk of becoming bullies, and that bullies also need intervention – role modeling and tangible skills they can use to build confidence, empathy, and meaningful friendships.

Not ones to sit on the sidelines, the Copenhaver-Heath and Starks are stepping out of the training ring and onto the airwaves to fight for those who may feel they can't fight for themselves.

"Bully This" brings real-life techniques and inspiration to help young people and their families feel seen, heard, included, experience kindness and gain positive reinforcement – key strategies in bullying prevention.

Through their podcast, Copenhaver-Heath and Starks hope to spread resilience one kid, one family at a time, to be voices that uplift and give strength through times of struggle.

Starks will tell you "Tough times never last, but tough people do." It's a favorite quote of his from Robert Scheuller, and one he lives by.

"Being great within is about being your very best self and treating others with the respect they deserve. It is also about knowing as a person that you deserve proper respect as well, and to come from a place of love and empathy," Starks has said.

Listen to "Bully This" wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

CONTACT

To Learn More and Listen to the Podcast, please visit: https://www.bullythisaherosjourney.com/

Tyler Copenhaver

2066198953

[email protected]

SOURCE Bully This