Bumper Crop of Darwin Tulip Bulbs for Fall 2020 Available from A.D.R. Bulbs

CHESTER, N.Y., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Although we are still several months away from fall bulb planting here in the US, our farm in the Netherlands is currently at the height of their harvest season!

Running three digging machines simultaneously, we can harvest up to 18 acres of flower bulbs a day, splitting time between our primary farm in the Dutch Bollenstreek of South Holland (bulb district), and our secondary farm in North Holland.

This year, we are finding exceptional growth and yield in our core crop and specialty; Darwin Hybrid Tulips. Darwin Hybrid Tulips are the best and most popular class of tulips for landscape professionals, municipalities and botanical gardens. They are prized for their vivid colors, giant blooms (up to 6" wide), height (up to 24" tall), perennial qualities, heat tolerance, and ability to withstand the windiest, rainiest spring weather.

Last fall, we planted 12 varieties of Darwin Hybrid's yielding tens of millions of bulbs this summer; Apricot Impression, Big Love, Design Impression, Golden Parade, Lalibela, Novi Sun, Parade, Parade Elite, Pink Impression, Red Impression, Van Eijk and Wedding Dress, a new, Ruigrok exclusive tulip, available commercially for the first time in the USA this fall.

We have also been thrilled to find that the majority of our Darwin Hybrid crop has sized up to 14+ cm this season which is nearly 20% larger that the industry standard for a top size tulip bulb. This year's crop has exceeded size expectations while still meeting our stringent quality standards.

Many clients will receive these jumbo Darwin Hybrid tulip bulbs at no additional charge this fall season, and we are excited to see the results come spring.

A.D.R. Bulbs of Chester, NY has been the trusted name in wholesale Dutch flower bulbs since 1946. The 5th generation family business sells direct from their family farms in the heart of the Dutch Bollenstreek (bulb district) to landscape professionals, botanical gardens, municipalities and garden centers throughout America.

A.D.R. offers the largest fall bulb inventory in the U.S. including 500+ varieties of tulips, hyacinths, daffodils, alliums, amaryllis and paperwhites. To ensure superior quality, each order is quality controlled with MRI technology and inspected by the relevant departments of agriculture.

SOURCE A.D.R. Bulbs