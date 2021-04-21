Bumper.com granted NMVTIS certification for commercial and public customers

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bumper.com, a leading provider of unlimited vehicle history reports for consumers, is the first company of its kind to be granted the NMVTIS certification for both commercial and public use. Among the select group of NMVTIS-certified partners, Bumper.com offers consumers unique value, including VIN search and monitoring, a vehicle marketplace for new and used cars and access to expert car advice and tools.

National Motor Vehicle Title Information System (NMVTIS) is a government system that provides vehicle title and salvage records to certified partners. Consumers who use Bumper.com's VIN and License Plate search will now get access to available salvage and title records directly from all 50 states. They will also have access to a database of branded title records that provide a comprehensive 50-point check on each available vehicle to potentially surface issues, such as flood damage, hail damage, odometer rollback and more. With the NMVTIS certification, Bumper.com's data will now also include coverage for some vehicles prior to 1981, when the standard 17-digit VIN was created.

"The NMVTIS certification and data solidify Bumper.com as one of the true players in the vehicle history report space," said Alessandro Mannino, director of product at Bumper.com. "The information is not only more accurate, but also has much better coverage and is updated regularly."

The Bumper.com difference

Unlimited reports. Consumers can run unlimited vehicle history reports by VIN, license plate, or year/make/model for one low monthly price. Rather than relying on dealerships or paying for individual reports, Bumper.com helps connect consumers with available information on any car for one low fee. More car data. In addition to NMVTIS data, Bumper.com provides car vehicle information, such as market value, specs, equipment, accidents, safety ratings and more. Available salvage records, theft and accident reports and vehicle recalls are also part of our comprehensive history report. Monitoring. Consumers can easily and quickly set up monitoring alerts on available vehicle searches (VIN, license plate, model), a feature unique to Bumper.com. As new information becomes available, consumers receive an email notification about the monitored vehicle. Offers. Our network of industry-leading partners ensures our users receive access to savings and competitive offers when it comes to auto insurance and car buying and selling.

About Bumper.com

At Bumper.com, we are on a mission to bring vehicle history reports and ownership up to speed with modern times. A vehicle is one of the most expensive purchases you'll likely make, and you deserve to have access to the same tools and information the pros use to make the right decisions. Our vehicle records come from government agencies, insurance providers, car industry sources and more. From accidents and salvage records to vehicle specifications and market value, if a record exists, we'll do our best to find it so you have reliable, up-to-date information. For partnership inquiries, email [email protected].

About NMVTIS

The National Motor Vehicle Title Information System (NMVTIS) is designed to protect consumers from fraud and unsafe vehicles and to keep stolen vehicles from being resold. NMVTIS is also a tool that assists states and law enforcement in deterring and preventing title fraud and other crimes.

