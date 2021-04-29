BUNDLAR Awarded United States Air Force AFWERX SBIR Phase I Contract

CHICAGO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BUNDLAR's Augmented Reality (AR) platform, a comprehensive no-code solution to create, edit, and access AR, has won an AFWERX Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I contract.

BUNDLAR submitted proposed solutions to utilize the augmented reality platform to enhance existing training for service men and women to improve time to proficiency for equipment maintenance procedures and pilot continuing education programs.

"The benefits of augmented reality are real and measurable, and we are honored to be a part of the AFWERX mission to bring innovative technology to the armed services.'' said BUNDLAR Co-founder & CTO Matthew Wren. "The goal here is simple, to improve warfighter safety and effectiveness. Our platform can modernize training materials and allow them to be delivered in a cost effective way, at the scale and speed required by the DoD."

The United States Armed Forces have been among the earliest adopters of AR technology, and BUNDLAR's mission-ready tool can support critical initiatives and improve results.

About AFWERX

Established in 2017, AFWERX is the Air Force's team of innovators who encourage and facilitate connections across industry, academia, and the military to create transformative opportunities and foster a culture of innovation. Their mission is to solve problems and enhance the effectiveness of the service by enabling thoughtful, deliberate, ground-up innovation.

About BUNDLAR

Headquartered in Chicago, BUNDLAR is an accessible web-based platform that provides a no-code, drag-and-drop interface for authoring, editing, and publishing augmented reality experience bundles to any supported mobile device. The platform reduces the time, cost and complexity of implementing AR into existing communication channels. In addition to marketing and general applications, BUNDLAR can be utilized to augment existing training programs to increase efficacy, track completion/status, and provide faster problem resolution than traditional training methodologies.

