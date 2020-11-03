Bunge Agrees to Sell its Refinery in Rotterdam

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) announced today that its Bunge Loders Croklaan JV has entered into an agreement to sell its refinery located in Rotterdam to Neste Corporation (NESTE.HE) for €258 million in cash, excluding working capital. Bunge will lease back the facility from Neste in a phased transition through 2024 so that it can continue to supply its customers with its products. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals.

With a portion of the proceeds from this transaction, Bunge will reinvest in its asset footprint to reach greater operational flexibility and efficiency and provide an enhanced portfolio of multi-oil refined products to its customers. "This transaction supports our long-term strategy in value-added oils and oilseeds-based ingredients by enabling us to further enhance our footprint in an innovative and sustainable way," said Greg Heckman, Bunge's Chief Executive Officer.

About Bunge

Bunge (www.bunge.com,NYSE: BG) is a world leader in sourcing, processing and supplying oilseed and grain products and ingredients. Founded in 1818, Bunge's expansive network feeds and fuels a growing world, creating sustainable products and opportunities for more than 70,000 farmers and the consumers they serve across the globe. The company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri and has almost 25,000 employees worldwide who stand behind more than 350 port terminals, oilseed processing plants, grain facilities, and food and ingredient production and packaging facilities around the world.

About Bunge Loders Croklaan

Bunge Loders Croklaan (www.bungeloders.com) is a leading global producer and supplier of sustainable plant-based specialty oils and fats for the food manufacturing industry. It operates as the global B2B edible oils business of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Its products are used in a wide range of applications, from bakery and confectionery to culinary and infant nutrition. With in-depth knowledge of ingredients, applications and processes, the Bunge Loders Croklaan team closely cooperates with customers to develop tailored solutions and create innovative products to meet their business goals and differentiate them in in the marketplace.

